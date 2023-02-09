Realme GT Neo 5 to bring 240W fast charging, unique new design

The Realme GT Neo 5 will be the first smartphone in the world to get a 240W wired fast charging solution. The 240W wired charging solution is claimed to be the fastest charging standard on the USB-C port for smartphones and Realme is claiming some big numbers. Realme claims that a user can get up to two hours of battery life for phone calls with just 30 seconds of charging time.

Other than the charging speed itself, the Realme GT Neo 5 will feature three new charging technology – 240W fast charging architecture, the industry's first 12A custom charging cable, and the world's first 240W dual GaN mini charger.

The Realme GT Neo 5 will be equipped with a 4600mAh battery having a 10C ultra-thin electrode. Realme says It is also the first smartphone with 200W and above charging power certified by TUV Rheinland for overall battery longevity. Hence, even after 1600 charging cycles, the phone will retain 80 percent of the battery capacity. The certification also includes over 60 layers of safety protection to ensure a safe charging system.

Realme GT Neo 5 details revealed

Realme has also revealed some information on the design of the Realme GT Neo 5. There is a new transparent RGB pulse lighting interface on the back. Through the transparent window, users will be able to see a metal plate for the chipset, having a customized logo design, some part of the mainboard, NFC sensor, and a C-shaped RGB lighting ring.

Realme says that the customizable lighting system will allow the Realme GT Neo 5 to use the light for charging, gaming, notifications, or more, along with numerous lighting effects.

The Realme GT Neo 5 will succeed the GT Neo 3 from last year that debuted the fastest 150W wired charging solution as well as the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.