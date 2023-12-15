Icon
Reliance Jio unveils premium JioTV prepaid plans: Exclusive OTT content, high-speed data, and more

Reliance Jio unveils premium JioTV prepaid plans: Exclusive OTT content, high-speed data, and more

Reliance Jio introduces Premium JioTV Plans, offering unlimited data, voice, SMS, and access to 14 OTT platforms. Plans start at 398, available from December 15, 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 16:25 IST
Vodafone data plan vs Jio prepaid plan: if users are to pick between these two INR 500 packs, it is important to understand the benefits offered by both operators.

Reliance Jio has rolled out new prepaid plans catering to JioTV subscribers, marking the introduction of Reliance JioTV Premium. Previously offered as a complimentary add-on with mobile plans, this premium version introduces Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual subscription options, featuring unlimited data, voice, SMS, and access to 14 top-tier OTT subscriptions.

Pricing of Reliance JioTV Premium Plans

The Reliance JioTV Premium plans are priced at 398, 1198, and 4498, becoming available from December 15, 2023.

What Subscribers Gain with Reliance JioTV Premium Plans

Subscribers opting for JioTV Premium gain entry to 14 OTT platforms, accessible through a single login. The lineup includes JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Prime Video (Mobile), Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Docubay, Hoichoi, SunNXT, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, EpicON, and Kanccha Lannka. Users can utilise their mobile number linked to an eligible plan for sign-in, with Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video (Mobile) accessed through their respective platforms.

Details of the New Prepaid Plans:

1. Rs. 398 Plan

  • Validity: 28 days
  • Benefits: 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and JioTV Premium (14 OTTs)

2. 148 Plan

  • Validity: 28 days
  • Benefits: 10GB of data and JioTV Premium for 28 days.

3. Rs. 1099 Plan

  • Validity: 84 days
  • Benefits: 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, Netflix mobile, and JioTV Premium.

4. Rs. 4498 Plan

  • Validity: 1 year
  • Benefits: 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, JioTV Premium (14 OTTs), priority customer care, and a JioCinema Premium coupon via the MyJio app voucher section. An EMI option is also available for this plan.

Steps to Utilise these Plans:

1. Recharge with the preferred monthly, quarterly, or annual JioTV Premium Plan.

2. Sign in to the JioTV app using the associated Jio mobile number.

3. Enjoy premium OTT content seamlessly through the JioTV Premium tab, eliminating the need for a separate login or password.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 16:25 IST
