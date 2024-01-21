Relief! Gmail unsubscribe feature split from 'Report Spam' tab as Google cuts through confusion

In a bid to simplify the process of managing unwanted emails, Google is rolling out updates that splits the Gmail unsubscribe option from the 'Report spam' function. These Gmail changes aim to reduce the likelihood of accidental signals that could affect emails. On mobile devices, starting with Android and soon to be available on iOS, Gmail has prominently placed the "Unsubscribe" button in the conversation view, moving it out of the three-dot overflow menu. The web version of Gmail has also seen enhancements, making the "Unsubscribe" button more visible and introducing it as a hover action in the inbox view, alongside options like archive and delete, 9to5Google reported.

Notably, the combined "Report spam & unsubscribe" button is being phased out. Gmail recognizes that distinguishing between marking a message as spam and opting out of unwanted emails is crucial to preventing false signals. This differentiation becomes especially pertinent as many users find themselves receiving unwanted messages despite initially opting to receive them from legitimate sources such as brands or organizations.

These updates have been gradually rolling out on the web and Android platforms in recent weeks, with iOS set to follow suit in the near future.

Future Requirements for Bulk Senders and Enhanced Security Measures

Looking ahead, Google is instituting a requirement for bulk senders- those sending over 5,000 emails daily to Gmail addresses- to implement a one-click unsubscribe feature by February 2024. This feature must be visibly placed in the message body, and commercial senders must process unsubscribe requests within two days.

To enhance email security, Google is mandating bulk senders to authenticate emails with DKIM (and SPF) to make the "From'' address more resistant to spoofing and impersonation. Additionally, DMARC, which is associated with official logos and blue check marks, must be implemented. As a further measure, Google is establishing a "clear spam rate threshold" of 0.3 percent that senders must adhere to, ensuring Gmail recipients are not inundated with unwanted messages. This threshold will be monitored through Gmail's Postmaster Tools.

These comprehensive changes underscore Gmail's commitment to providing a more user-friendly and secure email experience.

