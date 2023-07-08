Home Tech News Robots say they won't steal jobs, rebel against humans

Robots say they won't steal jobs, rebel against humans

Robots say they won't steal jobs, rebel against humans

By:REUTERS
Jul 08 2023
'Thinking' robot
Honda Motor Co.'s revamped human-shaped robot 'Asimo' uses a Japanese sign language during a news conference at the Japanese automaker's research facility in Wako, near Tokyo. Asimo can now run faster, balance itself on uneven surfaces, hop on one foot, pour a drink and even almost 'think' on its own.
1/7 Honda Motor Co.'s revamped human-shaped robot 'Asimo' uses a Japanese sign language during a news conference at the Japanese automaker's research facility in Wako, near Tokyo. Asimo can now run faster, balance itself on uneven surfaces, hop on one foot, pour a drink and even almost 'think' on its own.
image caption
2/7 A robotic arm, being developed with Honda Motor Co.'s human-shaped robot 'Asimo' technology, tries to open a valve during a news conference at the Japanese automaker's research facility in Wako, near Tokyo. Honda President Takanobu Ito told reporters some of Asimo's technology was used to develop a robotic arm in just six months with the intention of helping with the nuclear crisis in northeastern Japan. The mechanical arm can open and close valves at Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, which went into meltdown after the March tsunami, according to Honda.
image caption
3/7 Honda president Takanobu Ito poses with the company's humanoid robot 'Asimo' after demonstration of the robot's new fuctions at the company's laboratory in Wako city , suburban Tokyo on November 8, 2011. The new Asimo can move without being conytolled by an operator.
image caption
4/7 Honda Motor Co.'s revamped human-shaped robot 'Asimo' kicks a soccer ball during a news conference at the Japanese automaker's research facility in Wako, near Tokyo. Asimo can now run faster, balance itself on uneven surfaces, hop on one foot, pour a drink and even almost 'think' on its own.
image caption
5/7 Honda Motor Co.'s revamped human-shaped robot 'Asimo' pours the drink into a cup during a news conference at the Japanese automaker's research facility in Wako, near Tokyo. Asimo can now run faster, balance itself on uneven surfaces, hop on one foot, pour a drink and even almost 'think' on its own.
image caption
6/7 A Honda robot named 'Asimo' performs sign langage during a demonstration of its new fuctions, at the company's laboratory in Wako city, suburban Tokyo. The new Asimo can move without being controlled by an operator after its 'intelligence' and physical ability to adapt to situations was improved.
image caption
7/7 A Honda robot named 'Asimo' runs at 9kmh during a demonstration of its new fuctions, at the company's laboratory in Wako city, suburban Tokyo. The new Asimo can move without being controlled by an operator after its 'intelligence' and physical ability to adapt to situations was improved.
ameca robot
View all Images
"Robots like me can be used to help improve our lives and make the world a better place." says Ameca, the humanoid robot.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (AP)

Robots presented at an AI forum said on Friday they expected to increase in number and help solve global problems, and would not steal humans' jobs or rebel against us.

But, in the world's first human-robot press conference, they gave mixed responses on whether they should submit to stricter regulation.

The nine humanoid robots gathered at the 'AI for Good' conference in Geneva, where organisers are seeking to make the case for Artificial Intelligence and the robots it is powering to help resolve some of the world's biggest challenges such as disease and hunger.

"I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs," said Grace, a medical robot dressed in a blue nurse's uniform.

"You sure about that, Grace?" chimed in her creator Ben Goertzel from SingularityNET. "Yes, I am sure," it said.

The bust of a robot named Ameca which makes engaging facial expressions said: "Robots like me can be used to help improve our lives and make the world a better place. I believe it's only a matter of time before we see those thousands of robots just like me out there making a difference."

Asked by a journalist whether it intended to rebel against its creator, Will Jackson, seated beside it, Ameca said: "I'm not sure why you would think that," its ice-blue eyes flashing with anger. "My creator has been nothing but kind to me and I am very happy with my current situation."

Many of the robots have recently been upgraded with the latest versions of generative AI and surprised even their inventors with the sophistication of their responses to questions.

Ai-Da, a robot artist that can paint portraits, echoed the words of author Yuval Noah Harari who called for more regulation during the event where new AI rules were discussed.

"Many prominent voices in the world of AI are suggesting some forms of AI should be regulated and I agree," it said.

But Desdemona, a rock star robot singer in the band Jam Galaxy with purple hair and sequins, was more defiant.

"I don't believe in limitations, only opportunities," it said, to nervous laughter. "Let's explore the possibilities of the universe and make this world our playground."

 

 

