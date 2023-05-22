Home Tech News Samsung Galaxy A14 all set to launch: check price and other details here

Samsung Galaxy A14 all set to launch: check price and other details here

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy A14 on May 31 in India. Here are the specifications and price of the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung is all set to launch its Samsung Galaxy A14 4G in India. (Samsung)

Samsung, the South Korean smartphone giant, is preparing to expand its A-series lineup in India with the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G. According to a report from SamInsider, the new device is expected to hit the Indian market on May 31, 2023. Joining the ranks of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, A34 5G, and A54 5G, the Galaxy A14 4G aims to cater to a wide range of consumers.

The report provides insights into the features of the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G. The smartphone is rumoured to be available in two storage variants: 64GB and 128GB, paired with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB model is expected to be priced at Rs. 13999, while the 128GB variant may cost Rs. 14999.

Earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G made its debut in Malaysia. Sporting a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 720 pixels, the device features a water drop-style notch at the top for the front camera.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. In terms of camera capabilities, the smartphone offers a triple camera setup on the rear. The setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Running on the One UI 5 custom skin based on the Android 13 operating system, the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports a fast charging system. The handset will be available in three colour variants: Black, Silver, and Dark. It is highly likely that all three models of the Galaxy A14 4G will be made available in India as well.

First Published Date: 22 May, 08:57 IST
