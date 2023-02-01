Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live: When to watch and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held tonight and is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Know what you should expect from the event and how to watch it live online.

After a much anticipated period of wait, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is almost here. The annual Samsung event where the company launches its latest Galaxy S series smartphones and other gadgets, will take place today, February 1. The event will begin at 11:30 PM IST and will continue till 12:30 AM, February 2. It is expected that the event today will showcase the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series although no such announcement has been made by the company. There is also a likelihood that Samsung Galaxy Book 3 laptops can also be unveiled during the event. Read on to check what we expect and know how to watch it live online.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How to watch

The event, which is scheduled for 11:30 PM tonight, will be livestreamed from Samsung's YouTube channel as well as its social media handles. HT Tech will also be covering the event live and you can follow our live blog and Twitter handle to stay updated with all the announcements.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: What to expect

The main highlight of the event will be around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. While no official information around the smartphones are available, a lot is known about them through various leaks and rumors. It is expected that three new smartphones will be launched today — Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

There is likely to be a minor design upgrade for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus models. Both of the models are expected to lose the camera bump and get flat camera lenses, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to retain its current design.

The biggest upgrade will be seen in the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera sensors, which is believed to get a boost from 108MP in its predecessor to a 200MP sensor. The rest of the cameras are expected to remain the same. The smartphones in the Galaxy S23 series are also likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 starting price may be Rs. 79999, Galaxy S23 Plus Rs. 89999 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra Rs. 114999.

Finally, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 laptops can also be unveiled during the event. While not much is known about the laptops, it is possible that the company can use 13th Gen Intel Core chips for the laptops. Rumors around giving the display a larger aspect ratio of 16:10 have also been floating.

But it should be noted that all of this information is based on leaks, reports and rumors, and none of the information and features provided about the device here can be confirmed. So, wait till tonight to know what all will be revealed in the Galaxy Unpacked event.