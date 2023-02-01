    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live: When to watch and what to expect

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live: When to watch and what to expect

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held tonight and is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Know what you should expect from the event and how to watch it live online.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 01 2023, 12:53 IST
    Upcoming smartphone launches in Feb: Samsung Galaxy S23, Oppo Reno 8T, iQOO Neo 7, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    1/8 On February 1, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will be launched. The series will bring three new phones - standard Galaxy S23, beefed-up Galaxy S23 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (Evan Blass)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    2/8 All of these models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are said to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. One of the most highlighted upgrades of these will be on the S23 Ultra that will use a new 200MP camera sensor.  (fmkorea.com)
    Xiaomi 13 Pro
    3/8 Launched last month in China, the Xioami 13 series may launch global variants in February during the MWC 2023 event in Barcelona. The series will include two models named - Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.  (Xiaomi China )
    Xiaomi 13
    4/8 Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 13 will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and may pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with a support of 67W fast charging. On the other hand, the Pro model may arrive with a bigger display, 120W fast charging, and three 50MP rear camera setup. (OnLeaks)
    image caption
    5/8 iQoo Neo 7 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 17 with some impressive specs such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, OIS-enabled triple camera setup, 120W fast charging, and Dimensity 8200 chipset. Leaks suggest that it will come with a price tag under Rs. 30000. (iQOO)
    image caption
    6/8 Realme GT Neo 5: The company may launch its Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone in China which is tipped to get a massive 240W fast charging solution. It is claimed to charge the smartphone in just 9 minutes. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Realme 10
    7/8 Realme 10 5G: The company is expected to launch another member to the Realme 10 series with a 5G variant. Realme already launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 10 4G. The 5G variant may boast similar specs like the 4G model with some minor upgrades such as 50MP rear camera. (Representative Image) (Realme)
    Oppo Reno 8T
    8/8 Oppo Reno 8T: The upcoming Oppo Reno 8T is tipped to launch on February 8, which is expected to be priced around Rs. 27000-29000 in India, tipster Mukul Sharma suggested. It may pack a 120Hz OLED display, 67W fast charging solution, and a Snapdragon 695 chipset.  (Oppo)
    Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro
    
    Samsung Galaxy Book 2 ProKnow all about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event and how to watch it live online. (Representative Photo) (Amritanshu/HT Tech)

    After a much anticipated period of wait, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is almost here. The annual Samsung event where the company launches its latest Galaxy S series smartphones and other gadgets, will take place today, February 1. The event will begin at 11:30 PM IST and will continue till 12:30 AM, February 2. It is expected that the event today will showcase the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series although no such announcement has been made by the company. There is also a likelihood that Samsung Galaxy Book 3 laptops can also be unveiled during the event. Read on to check what we expect and know how to watch it live online.

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How to watch

    The event, which is scheduled for 11:30 PM tonight, will be livestreamed from Samsung's YouTube channel as well as its social media handles. HT Tech will also be covering the event live and you can follow our live blog and Twitter handle to stay updated with all the announcements.

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: What to expect

    The main highlight of the event will be around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. While no official information around the smartphones are available, a lot is known about them through various leaks and rumors. It is expected that three new smartphones will be launched today — Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

    There is likely to be a minor design upgrade for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus models. Both of the models are expected to lose the camera bump and get flat camera lenses, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to retain its current design.

    The biggest upgrade will be seen in the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera sensors, which is believed to get a boost from 108MP in its predecessor to a 200MP sensor. The rest of the cameras are expected to remain the same. The smartphones in the Galaxy S23 series are also likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 starting price may be Rs. 79999, Galaxy S23 Plus Rs. 89999 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra Rs. 114999.

    Finally, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 laptops can also be unveiled during the event. While not much is known about the laptops, it is possible that the company can use 13th Gen Intel Core chips for the laptops. Rumors around giving the display a larger aspect ratio of 16:10 have also been floating.

    But it should be noted that all of this information is based on leaks, reports and rumors, and none of the information and features provided about the device here can be confirmed. So, wait till tonight to know what all will be revealed in the Galaxy Unpacked event.

    

    First Published Date: 01 Feb, 12:41 IST
