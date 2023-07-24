Siri to AppleCare, Mark Gurman reveals where Apple may use its ChatGPT-like app, dubbed Apple GPT

Apple Inc. is in the process of making its own smart AI assistant called "Apple GPT," according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Saying that the company is now fully invested in large language models (LLMs) and that it is planning to release a generative AI product as early as next year. They've already developed an internal tool similar to ChatGPT, which helps employees try out new features, summarize text, and answer questions using data it has learned, he added.

The heart of this LLM work is a fresh framework called Ajax. It was used to build the ChatGPT-style app known as "Apple GPT" within the company, and there could be more similar products in the future. Many teams across Apple, including software engineering, machine learning, and cloud engineering, are collaborating on this LLM project, Gurman further stated.

Expanding possibilities from Siri, AppleCare support

While the specific consumer product using generative AI hasn't been finalized yet, there are some ideas in consideration. Apple might enhance Siri to make it more conversational and capable of handling various tasks for users. For example, users could ask Siri to write an email about an upcoming meeting instead of dictating the entire message.

In addition to consumer products and the internal "Apple GPT" tool, Apple plans to expand generative AI to other parts of its operations. The technology could be used by AppleCare staff in assisting customers, among other possibilities. However, Apple intends to proceed with caution, unlike some other companies in Silicon Valley. The head of Apple AI, John Giannandrea, is on record as saying he aims to be careful with the technology, and CEO Tim Cook has advocated for broader AI regulation.

In short, As Apple races ahead to join the generative AI war, the tech world eagerly anticipates the unfolding of their innovative products and the impact they will have on the landscape of artificial intelligence. With their renowned commitment to excellence, Apple's entry into the LLM arena is poised to be a game-changer, propelling the company into new frontiers of AI-powered possibilities.