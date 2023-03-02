    Trending News

    Snapchat user? GPT-based chatbot launched to give you an AI boost, but there's a catch

    Snapchat user? GPT-based chatbot launched to give you an AI boost, but there's a catch

    Snapchat has launched its own AI chatbot called ‘My AI’ which is based on the latest version of OpenAI GPT technology. Know its features.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 02 2023, 14:59 IST
    Snapchat
    Know all about ‘My AI’, the Snapchat chatbot which was recently launched by the platform. (REUTERS)
    Snapchat
    Know all about ‘My AI’, the Snapchat chatbot which was recently launched by the platform. (REUTERS)

    Ever since OpenAI launched ChatGPT, its GPT-language model based AI chatbot, in November, 2022, the company has taken the world by storm. Many companies have come out since then either with their own version of an AI chatbot or have collaborated with OpenAI to add the functionality to their platform. The first to collaborate with OpenAI was Microsoft, which recently launched its own chatbot integrated within the Bing search engine. Later, Google also unveiled Bard chatbot. And now, Snapchat has launched its own AI chatbot called ‘My AI', which the company claims is based on the latest version of GPT technology.

    Announcing the new feature, Snapchat said in a blog post, “Today we're launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology that we've customized for Snapchat. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week”.

    The catch is that you will have to pay for the privilege of using the Snapchat My AI chatbot.

    Snapchat introduces AI chatbot

    The My AI chatbot will be placed in the app's chat tab above conversations with friends. Initially, the feature is only available for Snapchat Plus subscribers who pay a monthly payment of $3.99 (Rs. 49 per month in India). Speaking with The Verge, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said that eventually the AI chatbot will be made available to all the 750 million users of Snapchat.

    “The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we're going to talk to AI every day. And this is something we're well positioned to do as a messaging service,” he added.

    From a functional point of view, My AI appears to be a more restricted version of ChatGPT. This means that the chatbot can only answer limited questions. According to reports, the chatbot will refuse to answer queries around swear words, violence, sexually explicit content or opinions about controversial topics like politics. It also refuses to write academic essays, a feature that saw ChatGPT get banned from many educational institutions across the world. The platform has also told its users that while the AI has been taught to not give biased, incorrect, harmful or misleading information, mistakes can happen and users can report such incidents using an option given within the chat window.

    So, what exactly can My AI do? Snapchat stated, “My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal. Make My AI your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat”.

    First Published Date: 02 Mar, 14:34 IST

    First Published Date: 02 Mar, 14:34 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

