Spanish data watchdog to investigate potential data breaches by ChatGPT
The body that unites Europe's national privacy watchdogs said earlier on Thursday it had set up a task force on ChatGPT, a potentially important first step toward a common policy on setting AI privacy rules.
Spain's data protection agency AEPD said on Thursday it was launching a preliminary investigation into potential data breaches by OpenAI's ChatGPT as global scrutiny of artificial intelligence (AI) systems intensifies.
First Published Date: 14 Apr, 07:46 IST
Tags: artificial intelligence
