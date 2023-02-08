    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Sun BLAST hits Earth! Solar storm, blackouts and unstable sunspot; Check what’s happening

    Sun BLAST hits Earth! Solar storm, blackouts and unstable sunspot; Check what’s happening

    The Sun has virtually gone berserk in the last 24 hours spewing out humongous amounts of energy. The Earth has suffered a solar storm, a separate radio blackout event in the Pacific region and there is an unstable sunspot which has doubled in size.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 13:38 IST
    Think you know our Sun? Check out THESE 5 stunning facts
    Sun
    1/5 The Sun is the largest object in our solar system and is a 4.5 billion-year-old star – a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium at the center of the solar system. It is about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth, and without its energy, life as we know it could not exist here on our home planet. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    2/5 The Sun’s volume would need 1.3 million Earths to fill it. Its gravity holds the solar system together, keeping everything from the biggest planets to the smallest bits of debris in orbit around it. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, where temperatures top 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). The Sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system. (NASA)
    Sun
    3/5 According to NASA, measuring a “day” on the Sun is complicated because of the way it rotates. It doesn't spin as a single, solid ball. This is because the Sun’s surface isn't solid like Earth's. Instead, the Sun is made of super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma. This plasma rotates at different speeds on different parts of the Sun. At its equator, the Sun completes one rotation in 25 Earth days. At its poles, the Sun rotates once on its axis every 36 Earth days. (NASA)
    image caption
    4/5 Above the Sun’s surface are its thin chromosphere and the huge corona (crown). This is where we see features such as solar prominences, flares, and coronal mass ejections. The latter two are giant explosions of energy and particles that can reach Earth. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    5/5 The Sun doesn’t have moons, but eight planets orbit it, at least five dwarf planets, tens of thousands of asteroids, and perhaps three trillion comets and icy bodies. Also, several spacecraft are currently investigating the Sun including Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, Solar Orbiter, SOHO, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Hinode, IRIS, and Wind. (Pixabay)
    Solar Flare
    View all Images
    A solar storm and a solar flare eruption hit the Earth yesterday, February 7. Know all about it. (NASA SDO)

    It appears that the brief break period from solar disturbances for our planet is over. The Earth has just undergone a terrifying 24 hours where it experienced a solar storm, a separate event of solar flare eruption and there is an unstable sunspot which has doubled in this period. While the solar storm was a minor one and did not do much damage, the solar flare eruption resulted in radio blackouts in the pacific region that impacted some parts of Australia, New Zealand and South America. The threats of further solar storm attacks are also on the rise with the growing sunspot.

    The incidents were reported by SpaceWeather.com. On the solar flare, it noted, “Two days ago, sunspot AR3213 didn't even exist. Now it stretches almost 100,000 km across the surface of the sun with at least two dark cores larger than Earth. The fast-growing spot is crackling with solar flares. The strongest so far, an M6-class flare on Feb 7th (2307 UTC), caused a shortwave radio blackout over the Pacific Ocean”. Separately, a G1-class solar storm event also occurred yesterday unrelated to this. The doubling sunspot is the same one which caused the M-class solar flare and it is expected that more such flares might be coming in the next few days.

    Earth suffers solar storms and radio blackouts

    The solar storm was caused by fast-moving solar winds which did not amount to much. It was a minor G1-class solar storm and resulted in just brief aurora displays in the northern hemisphere. However, the solar flare eruption within the AR3213 had concerning consequences for our planet. The M6-class flare was strong enough to block low-frequency communication waves in the pacific region and caused a radio blackout. This in particular affected mariners and ham radio operators who use frequencies below 30 MHz for at least an hour after the flare.

    However, this does not seem like the end to our problems as the sunspot is likely to stay geoeffective for the next few days. Additionally, another sunspot is emerging over the sun's southeastern limb. This is the same sunspot that caused a far side explosion recently. The combination of both of these sunspots existing together could spell a disaster for us.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 13:35 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way