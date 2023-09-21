Surface Event 2023: Microsoft unveils Copilot, your all-in-one AI companion for a unified experience

The 2023 Microsoft Surface Event was held today, and it has brought exciting new software and gadgets from the tech giant. But there's more to the story – Microsoft's OpenAI partnership introduces more of ChatGPT into Bing and the all-new AI assistant

Starting September 26, Microsoft will roll out its enhanced Copilot companion for Windows, and on November 1, the Office AI app will be available to everyone to. This move is part of Microsoft's ongoing effort to infuse artificial intelligence into its products.

At the event in New York, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared that Copilot will create a unified experience across different systems, apps, and devices. For instance, Copilot can help you find a flight booking from your text messages. Nadella emphasised the importance of AI with a broader context, stating, "This requires that what we think of today as separate categories - search, productivity, operating systems, devices, all come together and evolve."

Nadella reflected on the rapid progress since ChatGPT's launch just 10 months ago, saying it's ushering in innovation and excitement. He sees it as a game-changer, likening it to the impact of PCs in the '80s and the internet in the '90s.

The highlight of the event was the introduction of Copilot, an AI experience that adapts to your needs and works across various devices and situations. It's set to be integrated into Microsoft's most-used products and experiences, including Bing, Edge, Microsoft 365, and Windows.

Nadella shared his enthusiasm, saying, "It's been inspiring to see what you all have done with these new capabilities."

What can Microsoft Copilot do?

It's your everyday AI companion that taps into web knowledge, your work data, and your current PC activities to provide top-notch assistance, all while keeping your privacy and security a top priority. You can access it easily in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and even in your web browser using Edge and Bing. It can act as an app or appear when you need it with a simple right-click. Microsoft plans to expand Copilot's capabilities and connections across its most-used applications over time.

Commercial customers can expect Microsoft 365 Copilot to be available starting November 1, with added features in Outlook, Excel, Loop, OneNote, OneDrive, and Word. Bing Chat Enterprise is also getting upgrades, including support for multimodal visual search and Image Creator in the Microsoft Edge mobile app.