Surprise! No more permanent ban on Discord; know how things have changed

Discord update to make big changes in the app to strengthen the violation policy and teen safety aspects.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 15:23 IST
The instant messaging and VoIP social media app Discord has now announced a new warning system that focuses on zero tolerance for people who violate their app's rules and protects teenage app users. Additionally, in the coming months, the app will be rolling out new features to the mobile app. As per reports, Discord's new warning system has been redesigned for improved transparency. Know about the upcoming changes in the Discord app.

Discord's new warning system and teen safety features

According to a report by The Verge, the app has removed the permanent ban system for people who violate their rules and now it will send such users a warning. These warnings will also come with some feature restrictions to let people know how they have gone against the rules. Also, as part of serious violations, the user's account will be temporarily banned instead of a permanent ban. The Verge quoted Savannah Badalich, Discord's senior director of policy saying, “The new system gives users more room to learn from their mistakes and correct misjudgments.”

Discord's motive for this new warning system is to educate its users on how some content they share can violate the app's policy and how they can avoid or improve online interactions.

To empower teens' safety on the app, Discord has introduced a new feature called Teen Safety Assist. This feature will automatically blur sexually explicit content in direct messages and servers for teens. For Adults, they will be given the option to enable these features. The violating content will be scanned by their AI models instead of humans which will examine any “problematic content.”

Furthermore, the mobile app will now have a new Midnight theme which will enable users to save battery on compatible devices. There are more features such as for the mobile app, there will be new tappable search filters, an improved notifications tab with auto-clear feature, and a new remix feature that lets you remix images into memes. Discord is also introducing an in-app store which is already available for Nitro members. The Premium app subscriptions will be extended to the UK and Europe this week.

First Published Date: 20 Oct, 15:22 IST
