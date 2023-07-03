TCS NQT 2023: Know everything about the registration process and apps to ace the exam

If you're a fresh engineering graduate and looking for job opportunities in the IT industry, then TCS NQT might be a golden chance for you. TCS NQT 2023 is a renowned recruitment drive conducted by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for entry-level positions in the IT industry.

Last date to register for this exam is 4th July and the exam will be held 15th July onwards. If you're eager to kick-start your career and want to participate in TCS NQT, this step-by-step guide will assist you in registering and preparing for the test.

Eligibility Criteria for TCS NQT 2023:

To be eligible for TCS NQT, you must have completed a degree (BE/B.Tech/ME/M.Tech/M.Sc/MCA) in any discipline, maintaining a minimum aggregate of 60% throughout your academic journey. The duration of your degree should be within 4 years for BE/B.Tech/MCA and 5 years for ME/M.Tech/M.Sc. Applicants with active backlogs are not eligible to apply for the TCS National Qualifier Test. It's important to note that TCS has specific eligibility criteria for different roles, so make sure to review the requirements for your desired role on the TCS Careers website before applying.

Registration Process for TCS NQT 2023:

The registration process for TCS NQT is an online procedure. Read here to know the detailed process.

Step 1: Access the official website of TCS NQT at https://learning.tcsionhub.in/hub/national-qualifier-test/.

Step 2: Click on the 'Register Now' button to create your profile on the TCS National Qualifier Test portal.

Step 3: Provide your personal details which includes your name, date of birth, email address, and phone number.

Step 4: Choose a password and security question, and then click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Check your email for a confirmation message containing an activation link. To activate your account, click on the received link.

Step 6: Log in to the TCS National Qualifier Test portal with the help of your email address and the password you chose.

Step 7: Complete your profile by entering details about your education, work experience (if applicable), and skills.

Step 8: Select your preferred role and make the registration fee payment (if required).

Step 9: you'll receive a confirmation email containing your unique TCS NQT ID and password, after completing the registration process. Keep these credentials secure, as they will be necessary for accessing your hall ticket and taking the test.

With the help of TCS NQT, you can get your dream job in TCS and its subsidiaries. Apps like FreshersNow, EduGoriila, Testbook and Unacademy provide various mock tests for the preparation of TCS NQT 2023.