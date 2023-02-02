    Trending News

    These top 5 AI websites can make your life easy; ChatGPT, Character.ai, Midjourney, more

    These top 5 AI websites can make your life easy; ChatGPT, Character.ai, Midjourney, more

    Artificial intelligence can help you by automating your tasks and giving you efficient results. Know the top 5 AI websites that can make your life easier. List includes ChatGPT, Character.ai, Midjourney and more.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 17:42 IST
    ChatGPT
    Know the top 5 AI websites that can take the hassle out of your life. (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    Know the top 5 AI websites that can take the hassle out of your life. (Bloomberg)

    Artificial Intelligence has been making waves in the tech world for quite some time now and it has been a game changer for many businesses and individuals. Today, many AI websites have popped up which offer various solutions and applications to ease people's lives. These websites use machine learning algorithms to understand and respond to user's needs and preferences. With AI websites, people can now have access to personalized experiences without having to put in the effort of sifting through endless information. These websites are becoming increasingly intelligent and sophisticated, making it easier for people to get things done quickly and efficiently. So, if you want to experience the power of AI, what can you do? Check out the top 5 AI websites you need to try out. The list includes ChatGPT, Midjourney, Character.ai and more.

    Top 5 AI Websites

    ChatGPT: Made by OpenAI, ChatGPT is a conversational AI. Acting as a chatbot, it can answer your queries, create content and more. You can ask ChatGPT any question (as long as it covers a topic before 2021) and it will find an answer which will be curated to the specifics of your query. And the subject matter it holds expertise in is simply massive. For this reason, it can be used in multiple industries including health and education. ChatGPT can also be used by businesses as a chatbot assistant that can handle both queries as well as complaints.

    Midjourney: Midjourney, a text-to-image generator, recently went viral for creating hyper realistic photos of humans. This AI website can create images based on any description you give it. The platform is capable of understanding and contextualizing even specific prompts.

    Character.ai: Character.AI is a chatbot platform that lets you speak with digital versions of famous personalities, whether real or fictional, and to converse with them freely with open ended conversations. The platform was created by former Google researchers Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer and was publicly launched in September 2022. It uses complex learning models to generate human-like text responses and participate in contextual conversation. However, unlike ChatGPT, its real aim is not to provide you with information, but to entertain you.

    Supermeme.ai: If you love memes but don't know enough references to make them, then all you need to do is head over to this website and just write your meme idea as text, and it will generate multiple memes to fit into your situation. It is a fun website that is truly blending into internet pop culture.

    Soundful.com: Soundful is an AI music generator platform that enables content creators and music artists to create royalty-free music and sound bytes. Users just need to select their preferred genre, add their specific inputs and create a track based on that.

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 17:40 IST
