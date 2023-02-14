    Trending News

    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Happy Valentine's Day with a heartwarming animation

    Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Happy Valentine's Day with a heartwarming animation

    The Google homepage showcases a cute animation to celebrate the festival of love, Valentine's day.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 14 2023, 12:17 IST
    Happy Valentine's Day Wishes: How to share free messages, images with the one you love
    Valentine's day 2023
    1/5 Valentine's Day is here and it is a great occasion to make your loved one feel special. Along with the gifts, you can also share some beautiful images with on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and other social networking platforms.  (Pexels)
    WhatsApp
    2/5 WhatsApp will soon release a feature for desktop users to share high-quality images without compression.However, before that, it needs to be noted that, if you download any content online, you always need to be cautious and make sure to download from a reputable, genuine source without violating copyright. You should also install antivirus software on your phone to prevent any malware slipping into it.  (Pixabay)
    Online dating
    3/5 To download free Valentine's Day 2023 images, go to any internet browser of your choice on your mobile, laptop or desktop and search for any other keyword related to the occasion. A list of websites offering this content will be shown on the browser. Then click on the download or save button to save the content on your phone.  (Shawn Fields/Unsplash)
    image caption
    4/5 Once the image is downloaded, you can find it in the download section of your device, and finally share it with your loved one over WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms.  (Pexels)
    Valentine's Day 2023
    5/5 To share the free Valentine's Day images online on WhatsApp and other platforms, you will have to look for options like attach file. If you also want to upload the image on your social media platforms, simply click on the upload or add media option, select the downloaded image from your device and tap on upload.  (Pexels)
    Google Doodle
    View all Images
    Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Happy Valentine’s Day. (Google)

    Today's Google Doodle: Today is February 14, the day popularly known as Valentine's day. And to celebrate the occasion, Google has come up with its own heartfelt animation that describes what love is all about. Valentine's day is known as an occasion to show affection towards one's partner, friends, family and anyone a person cherishes. The festival of love finds its roots in European culture but has spread all across the globe. And to commemorate that, Google has showcased its own version of Valentine's whose team is ‘Rain or shine, will you be mine?'. Check out the details.

    Google posted on its blog about the Google Doodle and said, “Today's Valentine's Day Doodle celebrates the most romantic day of the year, when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more…Whatever your forecast looks like today, we hope you enjoy celebrating with your special someone”.

    Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's day

    The cute animation today showcases a setting of a window pane right after a light shower where lots of raindrops have collected. The animation begins with a raindrop appearing on the top of the window pane and looking at another droplet. As they both smile towards each other, the first droplet slips and falls to the bottom of the window pane. Seeing this, the second raindrop glides over the window glass and joins the former to make a ‘heart shape' before falling down together. Google calls this theme ‘Rain or shine, will you be mine?'.

    Google also gave us a cool fun fact around Valentine's day. It posted, “Did you know that during the Middle Ages, European countries like England and France believed that February 14th was the start of the mating season for birds? They associated this phenomenon with love and began romantic celebrations soon after. The holiday became more popular throughout the world in the 17th century”.

    Google has also posted fun slides on its blog post. It has added its early draft of how it designed today's Google Doodle. Another slide showcases the reach of the doodle, highlighting the entirety of the American continent, western Europe, India, Australia and a few other countries where this doodle has reached. Finally, it has also added various Valentine's day Google Doodles throughout the years.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 14 Feb, 11:20 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble