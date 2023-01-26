Today’s Google Doodle celebrates India's Republic Day with a stunning artwork

The Google homepage pays a tribute to the 74th anniversary of Republic Day of India with a unique Google Doodle.

Today's Google Doodle: If you have opened the Google homepage today, you probably came across the unique Google Doodle with a stunning artwork reflecting various elements from India's annual Republic Day parade. The Google Doodle pays a tribute to the 74th anniversary of the day when the Constitution of India first came into effect. And that's not all. Interestingly, the artwork used by Google also comes from a Gujarat-based artist who has made it using intricately hand-cut paper. Check out the details.

Google posted on its blog about the Google Doodle and said. “Today's Doodle celebrating India Republic Day was illustrated by Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based guest-artist Parth Kothekar. On this day in 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state with the adoption of the constitution”.

Google Doodle celebrates India's Republic Day

Elaborating upon the artwork, Google added, “Today's Doodle artwork is crafted from intricately hand-cut paper. Many elements of the Republic Day parade are represented in the artwork including the Rashtrapati Bhavan (where the president resides), the India Gate, the CRFP marching contingent, and motorcycle riders”.

Even after the independence of the nation in 1947, India did not have its own constitution. It took the India Constituent Assembly a hard work of two years to prepare the governing document we know as the Constitution of India. This constitution came into effect for the first time on January 26, 1950, officially starting the reign of the democratic nation of India.

Google also posted a mini-interview with Kothekar where he said, “This papercut took me 4 days to complete — 6 hours a day. I wanted to demonstrate the complexity of India, with all of its interconnected facets! I'm hoping that the complexity of this artwork allows the viewer to get a glimpse of that”.

“My inspiration was to create a portrait of India. The exhibition that takes place during the Republic Day parade is vast and humbling! I wished to weave various strands and elements of it together”, Kothekar said, when asked about his inspiration for the art.