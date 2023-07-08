Top 5 public speaking apps to boost your power! Impress friends, colleagues and boss

Public speaking can be a challenging task for many people, but with the right strategies and preparation, you can improve your skills and become a more confident and effective public speaker. If you have impressive public speaking skills, the chances of you being in leadership positions increases as you can impress, not just your boss, but also friends and colleagues. Here are some public speaking tips you should check out:

Know your audience: Understand who you will be speaking to and prepare your speech accordingly. Consider their interests, knowledge level, and any cultural or demographic factors that might influence their understanding and engagement.

Clear objective: Clearly define the purpose of your speech. Are you trying to inform, persuade, entertain, or inspire? Having a clear objective will help you structure your speech and focus your message.

Prepare and practice: Preparation is key to reducing anxiety and delivering a confident speech. Research your topic thoroughly, organise your thoughts, and create an outline or structure for your speech. Practice your speech multiple times, both alone and in front of others, to become familiar with the content and refine your delivery.

Build attention with the audience: Begin your speech with a strong opening that grabs the audience's attention. This could be a compelling story, a thought-provoking question, or a surprising fact. A strong start will captivate the audience and make them more receptive to your message.

Use visual aids: Visual aids such as slides, props, or videos can enhance your speech and make it more engaging.

Handle mistakes: It's normal to feel nervous before speaking in public. Practice deep breathing exercises, visualise success, and focus on positive thoughts to manage your nerves. If you make a mistake during your speech, stay calm, and continue without getting stuck on the error.

Apps to improve Public Speaking

All these points can help you improve your public speaking skills. However, modern day public speaking needs modern day solutions. There are various apps that can help you practice public speaking. Read about these 5 public speaking apps below:

Metronome app: This free interactive app provides a drum machine designed by musicians, allowing you to speed-train yourself and maintain an active pace while giving a speech. Metronome Beats on the app can help you improve your conversation skills by practising at specific tempos.

ELSA: If speaking fluent English is a challenge for you, then ELSA app may help you a lot. This app uses AI with exclusive voice recognition features to assist you in getting your pronunciation and fluency right.

Rev Audio & Voice Recorder: It is a powerful tool that enables you to analyse your voice and speech, facilitating self-improvement. By simply recording your voice using Rev Voice Recorder, you will receive a precise transcription of your recording directly in your mailbox. This app offers an efficient way to enhance your public speaking skills by providing valuable insights and opportunities for quick improvement.

Orai: It is a popular app that utilises voice recognition technology to provide lessons that improve your speech pace, clarity, confidence, facial expressions, conciseness, and help you eliminate filler words. Orai is a cost-effective alternative to a personal coach.

Speeko app: This is an advanced personal speech coach that offers an intuitive interface and a unique feature that monitors if your speech is inclusive or exclusive. With coverage of core speaking techniques, it is ideal for enhancing both public speaking and conversation skills.