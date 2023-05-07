Tried ChatGPT Plus? Use GPT-4 for free NOW with these apps and websites- Check list here

ChatGPT has received a mixed reaction from the masses and from billionaires like Elon Musk. Not just that, even the Father of AI, Geoffrey Hinton has warned that AI can create a catastrophe for humanity. Companies are now scrambling to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) to make their work easier and to stay relevant. However, for most people, it has negative connotations as it can take away their jobs-millions of jobs. Having said, no is stopping the progress of AI although everyone has adopted the 'Go carefully' motto.

ChatGPT was released in November 2022 and was developed by OpenAI. The chatbot can be used for various purposes and has impressed most of the users with its performance.

Recently in March 2023, OpenAI unveiled its latest iteration, GPT-4. According to the company, "GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks." OpenAI also stated that GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.5.

However, what needs to be noted is that currently, GPT-4 is accessible to people who have access to ChatGPT Plus. It is a premium service from OpenAI for which users will have to pay USD20 per month. However, if you want to use GPT-4 but do not want to pay or subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, you can know that there are several ways using which you can try GPT-4 features for free. Here are top 5 apps and services using which you can use GPT-4 for free.

Microsoft is one of the investors of OpenAI and has introduced GPT-4 to its search engine named Bing Search. In order to use GPT-4 for free, you will have to visit Bing.com. Though it is not mandatory to sign into Microsoft account, doing so can help you enjoy the full benefits of Microsoft Bing.

2. HuggingFace

HuggingFace is an AI startup and has recently unveiled its AI chatbot called HuggingChat. Reportedly, HuggingChat is trained on GPT-4 data and offers instant responses to prompts, according to a report by The Indian Express. All you need to do is visit the official website of HuggingFace to try on the features.

3. Forefront AI

Forefront AI's chatbot Forefront Chat offers free access to GPT-4. Along with GPT-4, you can also try your hands on features like image generation, custom personas, and shareable chats.

4. Perplexity AI

In order to GPT-4 via Perplexity AI, you will need to create an account with your Google account. Once the account is created, head to the search page. Now, you can spot the ‘Quick' button with a dropdown arrow inside the Ask Anything box. To use GPT-4, users will need to click on the arrow and select Enhanced. This option allows you to access GPT-4 for as many as 20 prompts, according to a report by the Indian Express.

5. Quora Poe

You will have to sign up with your phone number or Gmail to create an account on Quora Poe to use GPT-4. "Today we are launching Poe subscriptions, which will provide paying users with access to bots based on two powerful new language models: GPT-4 from OpenAI and Claude+ from Anthropic,"Adam D' Angelo, Quora CEO said in a post.