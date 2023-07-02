Twitter outage: Thousands of users complain of login issues, troll Elon Musk

The day that Twitter said it will not allow anyone to see tweets unless they login, also saw users in droves complain about an outage on the platform. In fact, Twitter was down globally as could be seen on Downdetector. Users took to various other social media outlets to vent their dfrustration at the platform.

Twitter users across many countries complained that they were facing problems accessing their handles.

DownDetector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, showed thousands of Twitter users's complaints.

Whern users tried to check tweets, they received the "Cannot retrieve tweets" message.

While a huge number of users across countries faced the issue, it did not seem to be global in nature. This was clear from the fact that the outage did not hit many other users worldwide.

Downdetector reported that the problem was the most severe on the app as it was reported by as many as 45 per cent of the complainants, 40 per cent on the website and the remaining 15 per cent on the feed.

Twitter is yet to react to the outage.

Here is how Twitter users reacted to the disruption:

“Sorry. You are rate limited. Please try again in a few minutes.” That's what I'm getting now. #TwitterDown

“Someone wake up Elon and tell him his $44 B app isn't working!” a Twitter user reported.

“Is Twitter down? Anyone getting the same issue? Can't open the comments section" another user tweeted. Another Twitter user posted,"I have things to say but…. #TwitterDown".