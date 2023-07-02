Twitter rival Threads leaked on Google Play! Is Instagram set to launch new platform?

Instagram is rumoured to launch a Twitter-like text-based social media platform called 'Threads'. And it may have well have previewed it recently. A tipster named Alessandro Paluzzi took to his Twitter handle to announce that Instagram released the Threads app on Google Play Store. He has also shared a link to the Play Store, but the app is not available there any longer. However, Paluzzi also shared some screenshots that purportedly show glimpses of the app.

So, how will Threads be different from Twitter? What features will it bring?

The biggest change that is expected from Threads is that it will be a "... platform that is sanely run," The Verge quoted a top executive as telling employees. Considering that Twitter has had a roller-coaster ride for years and the same does not seem to be ending, this will certainly count as a key differentiator.

Instagram Threads: All we know about it so far

As per the leaked image of the Threads app description by Paluzzi, it is a place where "communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what'll be trending tomorrow." It may sound similar to Twitter, but the leaked description of Threads revealed that users will be able to follow and connect with their "favourite creators and others who love the same things -- or build a loyal following of your own to share ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world."

The screenshots of the store listing suggest that users will be able to log in to Threads with their Instagram account. Your essential data such as followers, handles, bio, and verification will be transferred easily. You may even be able to follow the same accounts that you follow on Instagram. Moreover, the tipster revealed that Threads will let you attach files with a paperclip-like icon. While, the rest of the elements such as liking, reposting, replying, and sharing are similar to Twitter.

It must be noted that Meta Platforms hasn't officially confirmed the name or the app. However, the quick pace of leaks and suggested listing on Play Store hints towards its imminent launch.