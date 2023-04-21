Home Tech News Twitter takes away legacy Blue ticks! SRK, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Rahul Gandhi, Pope, more lose verification

Twitter takes away legacy Blue ticks! SRK, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Rahul Gandhi, Pope, more lose verification

Yesterday, April 20, Twitter finally removed the legacy Blue tick verifications leaving notable personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Rahul Gandhi, Pope and more ‘tick-less’.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 21 2023, 13:35 IST
In Pics: Your Twitter has been changed forever by Elon Musk
Twitter
1/7 Twitter top officials fired: As soon as Musk took over Twitter, he fired the top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. That was the first decision taken by Musk at Twitter. On Friday, Twitter also laid off 50 percent of its employees and Musk defended the step by saying that this is being done in an effort to place Twitter on a profitable path. (AFP)
Twitter
2/7 Charges for Blue Tick: Twitter users who want a verified account will now have to pay charges for the same as Twitter will now charge $8 for Blue Tick. Musk supported the decision by posting a number of tweets regarding the same. He believes the subscription fee will give Twitter 'a revenue stream to reward content creators' while the company will not have to depend on advertisers. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
3/7 Twitter Content Moderation Council: Twitter will set up a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. The council will be accountable for all main content-related decisions. (AFP)
Twitter
4/7 Advertisers: General Motors, General Mills, Audi of America, Oreo maker Mondelez International, Pfizer Inc and Ford are some of the corporate companies who have distanced themselves from Twitter. Several advertisers have suspended ad spending on Twitter altogether. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
5/7 Changes to Twitter's homepage: Musk requested that users who have logged out of Twitter and visit the homepage of Twitter's site to be redirected to the Explore page which shows trending tweets and news stories, according to a report by Verge. (REUTERS)
Twitter
6/7 Vine: Musk put up a poll on Twitter asking people if he should bring back Vine. (AP)
Twitter
7/7 Removal of Days of Rest: Days of Rest has been removed from the calendars of the Twitter employees. It can be known that the Days of Rest refers to the monthly days off to let employees rest and recharge. (AP)
Twitter
View all Images
As Twitter removed legacy blue ticks, know which notable personalities lose their verification. (AFP)

After months of debate following CEO Elon Musk's announcement that legacy blue ticks will be disappearing, Twitter finally removed the verification for everyone who was not already subscribed to Twitter Blue yesterday, April 20. The move, which has received a generally negative response from the user base, came last night when several users tweeted about losing their verification mark. Many notable personalities, including the Pope, actor Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, cricketer Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and political leaders such as UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Rahul Gandhi lost their verified status.

While talks around removing legacy verification have been going on ever since Musk took over Twitter, however, due to backlash, the process was delayed. On April 11, Musk tweeted saying, “Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20”.

Twitter removes legacy Blue Ticks

Twitter introduced blue tick verification for the first time in 2009 with an aim to make celebrities, government officials and other notable personalities easily recognizable on the platform. Back then, users were not asked to pay for the verification and instead, it was done after an individual was able to prove their notable status in the real world. This also prevented fake accounts and parody accounts from being mistaken as the real person.

After Musk took over Twitter, he introduced Blue Ticks as a perk of subscribing to Twitter Blue, claiming that this would democratize Twitter. Later, it was announced that government organizations will receive a grey check mark and businesses will receive a golden check mark, which would not require any payment.

According to reports, Musk is also personally paying for three individuals' Blue Tick verification. These are famed author Stephen King, basketball star LeBron James and Star Trek actor William Shatner, all of whom have complained about paying for the subscription service in past.

First Published Date: 21 Apr, 13:34 IST
