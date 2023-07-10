Home Tech News Twitter traffic takes a deep dive as Threads popularity explodes

Twitter traffic takes a deep dive as Threads popularity explodes

A new graph sheds light on Twitter’s drop in traffic since January this year, as its rival Threads popularity reaches astronomical levels.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 10 2023, 11:44 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
twitter
View all Images
Twitter has seen a drop in traffic and is currently ranked 37th in DNS rankings. (Pixabay)

Twitter has been suffering from a series of issues lately with “data scraping and system manipulation” plaguing the platform. Since its acquisition by Elon Musk, people have been skeptical of the way Twitter is being run, and several eminent personalities such as Elton John and Jim Carrey have taken the extreme step of even quitting the platform. The microblogging site also suffered a big outage on July 1 with over 4000 people reporting problems like “Cannot retrieve tweets”, downdetector.com revealed. Add to that, Musk's penchant for making changes at the spur-of-the-moment that hamper subscribers in various ways. All this has affected Twitter's popularity and its traffic is dropping. And that will be a big worry for shareholders who would want to hold Musk accountable for it.

Twitter's drop in traffic

Cloudflare CEO posted a graph on Twitter and Threads on Monday, showing Twitter's DNS ranking from January till date, and it doesn't make good viewing for the Musk-owned platform. The graph depicts a consistent drop in traffic over the course of the year, and its lowest point this year has coincided with the launch of Instagram's new Twitter rival, Threads, as per a report by The Verge. While Twitter has now dropped to the 37th rank this month, Threads popularity has exploded with over 50 million users in 24 hours and 97 million users in a week.

This news comes amidst Twitter's lawsuit threat to Meta over “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and intellectual property”. According to a report by The Verge, Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro claimed Meta had hired “dozens” of former Twitter employees to build Threads.

Musk vs Zuckerberg

But it's not just a battle between the companies, as Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have also been engaged in a war of words. Musk, last month, challenged Zuckerberg to a “cage match”, to which his response was “Send Me Location,” a catchphrase previously used by decorated UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Moreover, Musk called the Meta CEO a “cuck” on Sunday, in response to a screenshot of Zuckerberg's reply to a post by the American fast food chain Wendy's on Threads. Soon after, Zuckerberg also appeared to be trolling Musk with one-word replies on Threads. Replying to a post on the platform, the Meta CEO commented “concerning”, with a laughing emoji.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 11:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets