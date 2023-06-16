Home Tech News Unleash the power of data science to propel your career with these online learning tools

Unleash the power of data science to propel your career with these online learning tools

Discover the top online platforms suitable for both beginners and experienced individuals to learn data science.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 16 2023, 17:17 IST
Data Science
View all Images
The fields of data science and machine learning are experiencing tremendous growth within the IT industry. (Pexels)

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where more than half of the world's economies are expected to become digital by 2023, businesses are gearing up for this shift by investing heavily in essential technologies through robust API-based digital platforms and communities. Consequently, the fields of data science and machine learning are experiencing tremendous growth within the IT industry.

If you're looking to get started quickly, enrolling in an online data science course from one of the top institutions is the way to go. However, finding the right technology or course can be a time-consuming task for many professionals. To assist you in your search, we have curated a list of the best online platforms for learning data science. Whether you're a novice or an experienced professional, these platforms offer suitable courses in data science and machine learning for all skill levels. We wish you the best of luck in selecting the ideal course and successfully completing it. So, without further ado, here are the top online platforms:

1. Udemy

Renowned as one of the world's leading online learning platforms, Udemy focuses on helping users enhance their job-related skills. With a vast selection of over 100,000 online video courses and more than 1000 courses dedicated to data science and machine learning, Udemy offers a wide range of options. Choose the course that aligns best with your needs from Udemy's extensive collection, often available at discounted rates of over 70%.

2. DataCamp

DataCamp provides interactive data science and machine learning courses across various specializations. Whether you're a beginner or at an intermediate level, this specialized resource caters to anyone interested in data science. Developed by industry professionals, the courses feature video lessons, coding exercises, and practical projects to enhance your skills.

3. Coursera

Coursera is a well-known online learning platform offering Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), specializations, and degrees in various fields, including data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. This platform includes courses from prestigious colleges such as Harvard University, University of Toronto, Johns Hopkins University, University of Michigan, and MITx, among others. Auditing Coursera courses is free, while certifications can be obtained for a specified fee. Most of Coursera's courses are part of specialized programs, which are micro-credentials that Coursera provides. Additionally, these specializations include capstone projects tailored to in-demand business and technical skills.

4. Udacity

Udacity, a popular for-profit educational institution, specializes in professional career enhancement programs. It offers one of the best resources for learning data science, available both for a fee and for free. These programs are developed in collaboration with top universities worldwide.

5. edX

edX, a collaboration between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, is a prominent provider of Massive Open Online Courses. Alongside other specializations, edX offers university-level data science courses in Python, R programming, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Deep Learning.

These platforms present unparalleled opportunities to gain expertise in data science and machine learning. Explore their offerings and embark on your learning journey today!

First Published Date: 16 Jun, 17:14 IST
