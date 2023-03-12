    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Use ChatGPT to earn money! Here's how to do so

    Use ChatGPT to earn money! Here's how to do so

    Want to earn money using ChatGPT? Here are the jobs that you can do easily with the help of the chatbot.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 12 2023, 15:42 IST
    Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
    ChatGPT
    1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
    ChatGPT
    4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
    image caption
    6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
    ChatGPT
    View all Images
    Here is how ChatGPT can help you earn money. (REUTERS)

    ChatGPT is gaining immense popularity and that too in a very short span of time. It can get a lot done in a very short span of time. From automobile companies to social media platforms like Snapchat, elements of ChatGPT are being adopted by all. But have you ever thought of earning money with the help of ChatGPT? Yes, you can do it too. There are several things you can do using ChatGPT and it will fetch you a lot of money. If you are looking for a job or want to switch, here are some of the things you can do to earn money with the help of ChatGPT's advanced Artificial Intelligence capabilities.

    It can be known that ChatGPT is a text-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) model developed by OpenAI. "ChatGPT is a sibling model to InstructGPT, which is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response," OpenAI stated. All you need to do is provide instructions to ChatGPT and let it work for you. Here are some of the ways to make money via ChatGPT.

    1. Editing content: The AI chatbot can be asked to edit and make corrections to a written text. It will not only make the editing work easier, but also do it a whole lot faster.

    2. Writing Blogs: ChatGPT can be monetized by starting a blog. Wondering how? ChatGPT can cover almost all of the topics you can think of, and hence writing articles can become much easier. You can command ChatGPT to write a blog post on any topic you want and you can also provide the word limit for the same.

    3. Writing lyrics for music or poem: Similar to blogging, you can also ask ChatGPT to write lyrics of a song or poem on any topic you want. If you want the poem or song to have a particular narrative, you can provide instructions regarding the same and your work will be done. You can use this trick to earn money!

    4. Finding SEO keywords: If you want to put your work online, it needs to have good SEO keywords to help people easily find it and read. You can ask ChatGPT to find keywords and offer Search engine optimization (SEO) services. You can even use the chatbot to generate powerful and eye-catching headlines or titles.

    5. Research: ChatGPT can be used for research work too. Several topics can be searched for and even analysed along with the answer to your queries.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 12 Mar, 15:42 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4