Users begin facing paywall as Twitter's TweetDeck transitions into a paid service

People across the world are waking up to a new development on X (formerly Twitter) as many users have begun reporting that they are getting a paywall when trying to access TweetDeck, the dashboard application for managing multiple accounts of the microblogging site. The paywall is essentially a pop-up window that asks users to buy X Premium (previously Twitter Blue) subscriptions in order to be able to use the service. With TweetDeck being one of the most useful tools for businesses to regulate their posting cycles and engage with their followers, this new move is going to add a new business cost.

While we did not face any issues while accessing it, many users have reported not being able to access the service. One of them is Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, who said, “X has finally killed free access to TweetDeck. It's now officially a Premium subscriber-only tool. a sales page for X Premium now pops up when trying to lead Tweetdeck. bad news for social media managers, journalists, and power users”.

TweetDeck begins showing paywall to users

This move, however, does not come as a surprise. On July 3, a tweet by X's support page mentioned that TweetDeck would officially be rebranded as XPro, and will be offered as a part of the offerings of X Premium. The tweet also mentioned that the transition will start after 30 days. The platform began adding the paywall after almost 45 days and considering the speed of transition, it will be some time before every non-verified account is blocked from using it.

TweetDeck is an essential tool for many users who either manage large Twitter communities, own multiple accounts, or businesses that let their social media be handled by a team. The tool enables users to gain more control over posting content and scheduling them, as well as managing the flow, checking other posts, and more.

Last month, Musk had announced in a tweet that TweetDeck will be soon gone. He said, “Name is changing to XPro. Will come with a wide range of psy op plugins”. The latter part was a joke, but with Musk, anything is possible.