Valentine’s day gift: From buds to bluetooth speaker, surprise your Valentine with the perfect tech present
Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift? Forget chocolates and flowers! Check out our list of top tech gifts to surprise your loved one.
Valentine's day gift: The big day is just around the corner, and if you're here, chances are you're on the hunt for the perfect gift to delight your special someone. It's that time of the year when we express our love and affection, and what better way to do it than with a thoughtful tech gift? Forget the traditional chocolates and flowers; this Valentine's Day calls for something more modern and practical. From earbuds, hair dryer to Bluetooth speaker, we've compiled a list of top tech gifts to make your Valentine's Day unforgettable. Whether your partner is into smartwatches or instant cameras, we've got you covered. Get ready to surprise your loved one with a gift they will truly cherish.
Products included in this article
OnePlus Nord Buds
The OnePlus Nord Buds offer powerful bass and an ergonomic budget-friendly design, ideal for music enthusiasts. They feature 12.4-mm titanium dynamic drivers for rich bass and sharp treble, supported by Dolby Atmos. With 4 microphones and AI-powered noise reduction, they ensure clear sound quality. Additionally, they support Flash Charge, providing 5 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.
|Specifications
|Connectivity
|True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
|Microphone
|Yes
|Material
|Titanium
|Weight
|530 g
Syska HD1600 Trendsetter 1000 Watts Hair Dryer
The Syska HD1600 Trendsetter Hair Dryer offers lightweight, compact design for easy everyday styling. Its wave heating element ensures quick drying, while heat balance technology and 2-speed settings provide gentle drying. With 1000W power and uniform temperature control, it maintains hair moisture. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it's a convenient and effective hair care tool.
|Specifications
|Number of Heat Setting
|2
|Unique Thing
|2 Speed Settings
|Suitable for
|Unisex
|Power Consumption
|1000 W
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera offers vibrant colors and user-friendly features for fun and creativity. Tailored for selfies and close-ups, it features an automatic flash for optimal brightness. With High-Key mode for softer portraits and a compact design, it's perfect for spontaneous moments. Using Instax Mini Film, it produces high-quality prints, ideal for sharing. Customizable with accessories, it elevates instant photography enjoyment.
|Specifications
|Camera Type
|Digital Camera
|Sensor
|Instant Photo
|Battery
|AA
|Lens Type
|Prim
Nintendo Switch Lite
The Nintendo Switch Lite offers portable gaming with a 5.5-inch touchscreen display. Its built-in controls ensure compactness and ease of carrying. Compatible with a wide range of Nintendo Switch games, it's perfect for on-the-go gaming. With a sleek design and lightweight construction, it's ideal for handheld gaming enthusiasts. Unlike the standard Switch, it's exclusively for handheld play, making it great for gaming on commutes or trips.
|Specifications
|USB terminal
|USB Type-C
|Audio jack
|3.5mm mini plug
|Display
|5.5-inch touchscreen display.
|Pad
|Plus Control Pad
boAt Stone 1450 portable Bluetooth speaker
The Boat Stone 1450 portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for on-the-go music lovers. Featuring a user-friendly design and vibrant RGB LEDs, it adds flair to your music experience. With an IPX5 water-resistant rating, it's ideal for indoor or poolside use. Delivering 40W RMS output, its speakers pack a powerful punch. It offers versatile connectivity options like AUX and USB ports and provides up to five hours of playback on a single charge with its 3,600mAh battery.
|Specifications
|Compatible Devices
|Laptop, Tablet, Smartphone
|Special Features
|Portable
|Connectivity
|wireless
|Weight
|2 kg
