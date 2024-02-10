 Valentine’s day gift: From buds to bluetooth speaker, surprise your Valentine with the perfect tech present | Tech News
Home Tech News Valentine’s day gift: From buds to bluetooth speaker, surprise your Valentine with the perfect tech present

Valentine’s day gift: From buds to bluetooth speaker, surprise your Valentine with the perfect tech present

Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift? Forget chocolates and flowers! Check out our list of top tech gifts to surprise your loved one.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 10 2024, 11:32 IST
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out
Valentine's Day gift
1/6 1. 360 Home Security Camera 2K: Xiaomi's latest surveillance camera offers high-definition video, AI human detection, and seamless integration with the Xiaomi Home App for reliable monitoring. It boasts a 360-degree panorama, full-color capabilities in low light, and easy installation with two-way audio and is a perfect Valentine's Day gift idea. 
image caption
2/6 2. Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G: Combining premium aesthetics with performance, this device features a vegan leather texture and a 3D AMOLED curved display for an immersive viewing experience. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, offering flagship-level performance and IP68 dust and water resistance rating. 
image caption
3/6 3. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: With a sleek design and IP54 certification for durability, this device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, delivering seamless performance. It features a flagship 200MP camera setup for stunning photography. 
image caption
4/6 4. Redmi Note 13: Another perfect Valentine's Day gift idea is Redmi Note 13. It is the slimmest in its lineup, the Redmi Note 13 boasts a 108MP triple camera setup and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, it ensures fast 5G performance and a smooth user experience. 
image caption
5/6 5. Redmi Buds 4 Active: These earbuds offer dynamic sound and powerful bass, along with a 30-hour battery life and fast charging capabilities. With an IPX4 rating for water resistance and app support, they blend style with innovation. 
image caption
6/6 6. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro: Featuring next-gen sensors and 3000pa suction, this robot vacuum offers sweeping and mopping modes for efficient cleaning. It includes a 250ml tank and intelligent water control for precise cleaning, making home maintenance effortless.  
Valentine's Day gift
View all Images
Valentine's Day gift: Explore our selection of tech presents, from earbuds to Bluetooth speaker, sure to delight your loved one! (Pexels)

Valentine's day gift: The big day is just around the corner, and if you're here, chances are you're on the hunt for the perfect gift to delight your special someone. It's that time of the year when we express our love and affection, and what better way to do it than with a thoughtful tech gift? Forget the traditional chocolates and flowers; this Valentine's Day calls for something more modern and practical. From earbuds, hair dryer to Bluetooth speaker, we've compiled a list of top tech gifts to make your Valentine's Day unforgettable. Whether your partner is into smartwatches or instant cameras, we've got you covered. Get ready to surprise your loved one with a gift they will truly cherish.

Products included in this article

6% OFF
Oneplus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers, Playback:Up to 30hr case, 4-Mic Design + AI Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging (Black Slate)
(35,532)
₹2,799 ₹2,999
Buy now
13% OFF
Syska HD1600 Trendsetter 1000 Watts Hair Dryer - Teal
(9,528)
₹864 ₹999
Buy now
30% OFF
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Lilac Purple) Happiness Box with 40 Shots
(905)
₹6,999 ₹9,999
Buy now
Nintendo Switch Lite - Grey
(195)
₹22,999
Buy now
49% OFF
boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker with 40W RMS Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Multi-Compatibility Modes, IPX5 Water Resistance, EQ Modes(Black Storm)
(1,654)
₹4,499 ₹8,990
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Oneplus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers, Playback:Up to 30hr case, 4-Mic Design + AI Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging (Black Slate) 4.3/5 ₹ 2,799
Syska HD1600 Trendsetter 1000 Watts Hair Dryer - Teal 4.1/5 ₹ 864
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Lilac Purple) Happiness Box with 40 Shots 4.3/5 ₹ 6,999
Nintendo Switch Lite - Grey 4.6/5 ₹ 22,999
boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker with 40W RMS Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Multi-Compatibility Modes, IPX5 Water Resistance, EQ Modes(Black Storm) 3.8/5 ₹ 4,499
Hide List

OnePlus Nord Buds

B09ZHPN8W5-1

The OnePlus Nord Buds offer powerful bass and an ergonomic budget-friendly design, ideal for music enthusiasts. They feature 12.4-mm titanium dynamic drivers for rich bass and sharp treble, supported by Dolby Atmos. With 4 microphones and AI-powered noise reduction, they ensure clear sound quality. Additionally, they support Flash Charge, providing 5 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

Specifications 
ConnectivityTrue Wireless Stereo (TWS)
MicrophoneYes
Material‎Titanium
Weight‎530 g


 

Syska HD1600 Trendsetter 1000 Watts Hair Dryer

B079J1BW26-2

The Syska HD1600 Trendsetter Hair Dryer offers lightweight, compact design for easy everyday styling. Its wave heating element ensures quick drying, while heat balance technology and 2-speed settings provide gentle drying. With 1000W power and uniform temperature control, it maintains hair moisture. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it's a convenient and effective hair care tool.

Specifications 
Number of Heat Setting2
Unique Thing2 Speed Settings
Suitable forUnisex
Power Consumption1000 W


 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

B094MZ45BV-3

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera offers vibrant colors and user-friendly features for fun and creativity. Tailored for selfies and close-ups, it features an automatic flash for optimal brightness. With High-Key mode for softer portraits and a compact design, it's perfect for spontaneous moments. Using Instax Mini Film, it produces high-quality prints, ideal for sharing. Customizable with accessories, it elevates instant photography enjoyment.

Specifications 
Camera TypeDigital Camera
SensorInstant Photo
BatteryAA
Lens TypePrim


 

Nintendo Switch Lite

B07XCQDFQS-4

The Nintendo Switch Lite offers portable gaming with a 5.5-inch touchscreen display. Its built-in controls ensure compactness and ease of carrying. Compatible with a wide range of Nintendo Switch games, it's perfect for on-the-go gaming. With a sleek design and lightweight construction, it's ideal for handheld gaming enthusiasts. Unlike the standard Switch, it's exclusively for handheld play, making it great for gaming on commutes or trips.

Specifications 
USB terminalUSB Type-C
Audio jack3.5mm mini plug
Display5.5-inch touchscreen display.
PadPlus Control Pad

boAt Stone 1450 portable Bluetooth speaker

B09SJ32HQZ-5

The Boat Stone 1450 portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for on-the-go music lovers. Featuring a user-friendly design and vibrant RGB LEDs, it adds flair to your music experience. With an IPX5 water-resistant rating, it's ideal for indoor or poolside use. Delivering 40W RMS output, its speakers pack a powerful punch. It offers versatile connectivity options like AUX and USB ports and provides up to five hours of playback on a single charge with its 3,600mAh battery.

Specifications 
Compatible Devices‎Laptop, Tablet, Smartphone
Special Features‎Portable
Connectivity‎wireless
Weight‎2 kg


 

Also, read these top stories today:

Meta launches Crackdown! Instagram, in a blog post, said it will not "proactively recommend" political content from accounts that users do not already follow.

Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Cybercriminals caught! Malware allowed cybercriminals to secretly connect to peoples' computers for malicious purposes. Hackers browsed users' files, obtain a victim's user names and passwords, record keystrokes and even watch users through their web cameras! Dive in here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Magic words! Disney is harnessing AI to power a new advertising tool that will help brands tailor their commercials to fit the mood of specific scenes within a movie or television series. Check what is on the cards here.  If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Feb, 11:32 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened
GTA Online
Rockstar unveils GTA Online's weekly discounts, offering players savings and thrills; check deadline
Microsoft
FTC Dings Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Layoffs in Court
GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets