Valentine’s day gift: From buds to bluetooth speaker, surprise your Valentine with the perfect tech present

Valentine's day gift: The big day is just around the corner, and if you're here, chances are you're on the hunt for the perfect gift to delight your special someone. It's that time of the year when we express our love and affection, and what better way to do it than with a thoughtful tech gift? Forget the traditional chocolates and flowers; this Valentine's Day calls for something more modern and practical. From earbuds, hair dryer to Bluetooth speaker, we've compiled a list of top tech gifts to make your Valentine's Day unforgettable. Whether your partner is into smartwatches or instant cameras, we've got you covered. Get ready to surprise your loved one with a gift they will truly cherish. Products included in this article 6% OFF Oneplus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers, Playback:Up to 30hr case, 4-Mic Design + AI Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging (Black Slate) (35,532) 13% OFF Syska HD1600 Trendsetter 1000 Watts Hair Dryer - Teal (9,528) 30% OFF Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Lilac Purple) Happiness Box with 40 Shots (905) Nintendo Switch Lite - Grey (195) 49% OFF boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker with 40W RMS Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Multi-Compatibility Modes, IPX5 Water Resistance, EQ Modes(Black Storm) (1,654)

OnePlus Nord Buds

The OnePlus Nord Buds offer powerful bass and an ergonomic budget-friendly design, ideal for music enthusiasts. They feature 12.4-mm titanium dynamic drivers for rich bass and sharp treble, supported by Dolby Atmos. With 4 microphones and AI-powered noise reduction, they ensure clear sound quality. Additionally, they support Flash Charge, providing 5 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

Specifications Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Microphone Yes Material ‎Titanium Weight ‎530 g



Syska HD1600 Trendsetter 1000 Watts Hair Dryer

The Syska HD1600 Trendsetter Hair Dryer offers lightweight, compact design for easy everyday styling. Its wave heating element ensures quick drying, while heat balance technology and 2-speed settings provide gentle drying. With 1000W power and uniform temperature control, it maintains hair moisture. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it's a convenient and effective hair care tool.

Specifications Number of Heat Setting 2 Unique Thing 2 Speed Settings Suitable for Unisex Power Consumption 1000 W



Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera offers vibrant colors and user-friendly features for fun and creativity. Tailored for selfies and close-ups, it features an automatic flash for optimal brightness. With High-Key mode for softer portraits and a compact design, it's perfect for spontaneous moments. Using Instax Mini Film, it produces high-quality prints, ideal for sharing. Customizable with accessories, it elevates instant photography enjoyment.

Specifications Camera Type Digital Camera Sensor Instant Photo Battery AA Lens Type Prim



Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite offers portable gaming with a 5.5-inch touchscreen display. Its built-in controls ensure compactness and ease of carrying. Compatible with a wide range of Nintendo Switch games, it's perfect for on-the-go gaming. With a sleek design and lightweight construction, it's ideal for handheld gaming enthusiasts. Unlike the standard Switch, it's exclusively for handheld play, making it great for gaming on commutes or trips.

Specifications USB terminal USB Type-C Audio jack 3.5mm mini plug Display 5.5-inch touchscreen display. Pad Plus Control Pad

boAt Stone 1450 portable Bluetooth speaker

The Boat Stone 1450 portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for on-the-go music lovers. Featuring a user-friendly design and vibrant RGB LEDs, it adds flair to your music experience. With an IPX5 water-resistant rating, it's ideal for indoor or poolside use. Delivering 40W RMS output, its speakers pack a powerful punch. It offers versatile connectivity options like AUX and USB ports and provides up to five hours of playback on a single charge with its 3,600mAh battery.

Specifications Compatible Devices ‎Laptop, Tablet, Smartphone Special Features ‎Portable Connectivity ‎wireless Weight ‎2 kg



