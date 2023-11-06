Vistara offers complimentary Wi-Fi on flights! Are you eligible? Check now

Vistara is one of the popular Indian airlines known for its top-class service. The airline also provides club membership where subscribers can take advantage of various airline benefits such as Priority Services, Complimentary Lounge services, One-class upgrades, and much more. Now, the airline has brought more good news for its Club Vistara members as it has extended its complimentary services with inflight Wi-Fi. Yes, you heard it right! Check more details about the new initiative here.

About Vistara inflight Wi-Fi

Vistara shared the news from their official website. The announcement said that the airline has become the only Indian airline to provide inflight Wi-Fi services at 35000 feet above the ground. Vistara said, “Stay connected with family and friends even at 35000 ft. in the skies with the complimentary unlimited data ideal for messaging apps.” The in-flight WiFi services will only be available to Club Vistara members.

The WiFi can be accessed from any personal device such as a laptop, tablet, or smartphone while travelling internationally. Furthermore, the Club Vistara Platinum members and Business Class customers can enjoy free 50MB of data for surfing while they are onboard.

Noted that the in-flight services only be available on selected international flights operated on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321 aircraft. To take advantage of services, travellers are required to add their CV ID to the booking before boarding the flight. Also, the WiFi can be accessed from one device at a time for messaging purposes. Therefore, if you are a Club Vistara member, make sure you avail these benefits which will enable you to stay connected with your friends and family during a long hour flight.

About Club Vistara membership

The club membership can be beneficial to frequent travellers as it enables them to earn CV points which they can later redeem for Award Flights, Upgrade Awards, and various privileges while travelling with Vistara. The membership includes different tiers: Base, Silver, Gold, or Platinum tier. A higher membership tier comes with greater benefits.