Voice typing to transliteration, Microsoft Outlook Lite introduces Vernacular features, SMS support

Microsoft keeps upgrading its services to cater to its vast number of users all over the world. This time Microsoft has brought something especially for its Indian users. Microsoft has announced new vernacular features in Outlook Lite, an email and SMS app that is designed specifically for Indian users. This Microsoft Outlook Lite feature combines email and SMS in one place. Learn more about the new features below:

Vernacular features in Microsoft Outlook Lite

Microsoft Outlook Lite has brought all the important features of Microsoft Outlook into a smaller-sized app. These features come with fast performance for lightweight devices on any network. Outlook Lite has now come up with two features, first, support for Indian vernacular languages and support for SMS. This will enable Indian users to communicate effectively.

Outlook Lite features voice typing, transliteration, and reading emails in regional languages. This makes it easier for users to compose and read emails in the language of their choice.

From Hindi, and Tamil to Gujarati, Outlook Lite enables Indian users to compose or read in any language. Currently Outlook Lite is supporting five Indian languages, which includes Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Gujarati. It is planning to add more languages and dialects to cater to the linguistic diversity of Indian users.

Outlook Lite also supports SMS messaging. It simplifies how users consume transactional and promotional information. It provides a unified and smart inbox that organizes messages by categories, such as transactions, promotions and personal. Users can easily switch between different categories and view relevant messages in one place. It also reminds them of important appointments, travel bookings, bill payments, and gas booking reminders.

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Development Centre and Corporate Vice President of Microsoft's Experiences and Devices, India Group said, “The evolution of Outlook Lite embodies our dedication to fostering inclusive digital experiences tailored for diverse communities in India. With SMS integration and vernacular language support, Outlook Lite redefines communication accessibility and provides users with a more convenient & personalized experience.”

Outlook Lite will also soon support language translation for SMS. This will help users to read messages in their preferred language or switch between languages with a single tap. This is especially useful for users who receive messages in multiple languages.

