Home Tech News Eyeing iOS 17? Wait! Apple now testing iOS 16.6 update!

Eyeing iOS 17? Wait! Apple now testing iOS 16.6 update!

Before announcing the iOS 17 update at the WWDC 2023 event, Apple is said to be testing the iOS 16.6 update. Notably, it has just released iOS 16.5 beta 2 update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 14 2023, 18:24 IST
iOS 16.4 launch imminent! Release date, new iPhone features-Check them all
image caption
1/5 Undoubtedly, the new iOS 16.4 update packs a slew of new features for your iPhones. One of these interesting features will be the "voice isolation for calls," which gives priority to your voice and cancels out any background noise in your surroundings. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 If you are an avid reader, then the iOS 16.4 update has a delightful page curl animation to flip the pages of an online book.  (Pixabay)
iOS 16
3/5 Apart from these, you will get new emoji characters, push notifications for Safari, a podcast interface update, and a new option to delete duplicate pictures from the iCloud Shared Photo Library. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 On the iOS 16.4 release date, MacRumors said, "The most probable candidate for an iOS 16.4 launch is Tuesday, March 28.”  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 iOS 16.4 supported devices: If your iPhone is running on iOS 16, then you will get the iOS 16.4 update too! Basically, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE 2022, iPhone 8, and above all iPhones including the latest iPhone 14 series will get the upcoming iOS 16.4 update. (HT Tech)
iOS 17
View all Images
Apple is testing iOS 16.6 before officially announcing iOS 17 update. (Pixabay)

Before officially announcing the iOS 17 update for the iPhone users, Apple is now testing the iOS 16.6 update internally. Reportedly, Apple is expected to announce the iOS 17 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 event which is scheduled from June 5 to June 9, 2023. According to a report by MacRumors, "Apple has started testing iOS 16.6 internally, according to our website's analytics logs, which have proven to be a reliable indicator of upcoming software updates."

However, it is not yet known when even the first beta of iOS 16.6 will be released, however on observing the earlier trends, it can be said that it will be released prior to the WWDC event. Apple has earlier released the first betas of iOS 13. 6, iOS 14. 6, and iOS 15. 6 prior to WWDC event.

According to the report, iOS 16.6 will likely be a smaller update as the announcement of iOS 17 is nearing. "With the Apple Card's savings account expected to launch next week, iMessage Contact Key Verification will be one of the only previously-announced iOS features that has yet to launch, but it is unclear exactly when the optional security setting will launch," the report added. Meanwhile, iOS 16.5 is in beta testing.

While very little is known about the iOS 16.6 update and what it can bring, quite a few iOS 17 features have been leaked by a number of analysts. According to the leakster @analyst941, the potential new features coming with the iOS 17 update include more functionalities to Dynamic Island, always on display, and more.

The leakster also informed that the iOS 17 update will be supported by all the models with iOS 16, including all A11 Bionic powered devices like iPhone 8, iPhone X will get the update. "iOS 17 Will support all models of the iPhone that was supported with iOS 16. Including ALL 'A!! Bionic' powered devices like iPhone 8, iPhone X," he tweeted.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 17:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets