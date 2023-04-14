Eyeing iOS 17? Wait! Apple now testing iOS 16.6 update!

Before officially announcing the iOS 17 update for the iPhone users, Apple is now testing the iOS 16.6 update internally. Reportedly, Apple is expected to announce the iOS 17 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 event which is scheduled from June 5 to June 9, 2023. According to a report by MacRumors, "Apple has started testing iOS 16.6 internally, according to our website's analytics logs, which have proven to be a reliable indicator of upcoming software updates."

However, it is not yet known when even the first beta of iOS 16.6 will be released, however on observing the earlier trends, it can be said that it will be released prior to the WWDC event. Apple has earlier released the first betas of iOS 13. 6, iOS 14. 6, and iOS 15. 6 prior to WWDC event.

According to the report, iOS 16.6 will likely be a smaller update as the announcement of iOS 17 is nearing. "With the Apple Card's savings account expected to launch next week, iMessage Contact Key Verification will be one of the only previously-announced iOS features that has yet to launch, but it is unclear exactly when the optional security setting will launch," the report added. Meanwhile, iOS 16.5 is in beta testing.

While very little is known about the iOS 16.6 update and what it can bring, quite a few iOS 17 features have been leaked by a number of analysts. According to the leakster @analyst941, the potential new features coming with the iOS 17 update include more functionalities to Dynamic Island, always on display, and more.

The leakster also informed that the iOS 17 update will be supported by all the models with iOS 16, including all A11 Bionic powered devices like iPhone 8, iPhone X will get the update. "iOS 17 Will support all models of the iPhone that was supported with iOS 16. Including ALL 'A!! Bionic' powered devices like iPhone 8, iPhone X," he tweeted.