Walmart Is Latest Company to Stop Advertising on Musk’s X

Walmart Inc. has stopped advertising on the social media platform X, the latest major company to do so.

“We aren't advertising on X as we've found other platforms to better reach our customers,” a Walmart spokeswoman told Bloomberg News. She declined to say when the change takes effect or what motivated it.

The exit of Walmart, the largest retailer in the US, adds to the growing number of companies that are abandoning the social platform previously known as Twitter after owner Elon Musk endorsed an antisemitic post.

Musk said the post was “worst and dumbest I've ever done” earlier this week at the New York Times DealBook conference.

