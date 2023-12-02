Walmart Is Latest Company to Stop Advertising on Musk’s X

Icon
Walmart Inc. has stopped advertising on the social media platform X, the latest major company to do so.

By:BLOOMBERG
Dec 02 2023, 06:27 IST
The exit of Walmart, the largest retailer in the US, adds to the growing number of companies that are abandoning the social platform previously known as Twitter after owner Elon Musk endorsed an antisemitic post. (REUTERS)

“We aren't advertising on X as we've found other platforms to better reach our customers,” a Walmart spokeswoman told Bloomberg News. She declined to say when the change takes effect or what motivated it. 

Musk said the post was “worst and dumbest I've ever done” earlier this week at the New York Times DealBook conference. 

02 Dec, 06:27 IST
