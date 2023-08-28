Home Tech News What is Jio AirFiber device that Mukesh Ambani announced?

What is Jio AirFiber device that Mukesh Ambani announced?

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani said that the Jio AirFiber device has the potential to establish up to an impressive 150,000 connections per day.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 21:04 IST
Jio AirFiber
View all Images
This ambitious target allows Reliance Jio to reach over 200 million high-paying households within the next three years vis Jio AirFiber. (JIO)

Reliance Jio, a leading player in the Indian telecommunications industry, has officially announced the forthcoming launch of the Jio AirFiber, a revolutionary fixed-wireless connectivity device. This cutting-edge device is scheduled to make its debut on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, falling on September 19.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, shared his excitement about the launch, stating, "Today, I'm delighted to announce that JioAirFiber will launch on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 19th September, giving us another avenue for customer value and revenue growth in the untapped Indian home segment."

What is Jio AirFiber device?

The Jio AirFiber device aims to tackle the challenge of providing high-speed connectivity to all corners of India, leveraging Reliance Jio's pan-India 5G network and advanced wireless technologies. By doing so, the company aims to bypass the need for traditional last-mile fiber connections, making high-speed internet more accessible to a wider population.

Mukesh Ambani highlighted that the Jio AirFiber device has the potential to establish up to 150,000 connections per day. This ambitious target allows Reliance Jio to tap into the market and reach over 200 million high-paying households within the next three years. This strategic move involves integrating the existing JioFiber wired network with the capabilities of the Jio AirFiber device, providing homes and offices with seamless high-speed internet connectivity.

To register for the Jio AirFiber service, existing Reliance Jio subscribers can follow a simple process. Share their home address on the MyJio app or Jio.com website. Jio will then assess network availability and provide details about the Jio AirFiber service.

One of the most remarkable features of JioAirFiber is its ability to deliver fiber-like speed through the air, eliminating the need for physical wires. The plug-and-play functionality ensures that users can effortlessly create personal Wi-Fi hotspots at home or in the office, with the added advantage of utilizing True 5G technology.

Jio AirFiber stands out from its predecessor, JioFiber, which relies on Fiber Optic technology. While JioFiber offers stability and high speeds, it requires a more extensive infrastructure for connectivity. In contrast, Jio AirFiber's simplicity lies in its device-based approach, akin to turning on a Wi-Fi hotspot, but with significantly higher internet speeds.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 21:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets