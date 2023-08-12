Home Tech News WhatsApp multi-account feature? Check what lies in store

WhatsApp multi-account feature? Check what lies in store

WhatsApp is rolling out this new feature to certain beta testers, enabling them to include extra accounts within the app.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 12 2023, 08:50 IST
WhatsApp
View all Images
WhatsApp is in the process of enabling the addition of extra accounts within a single app. (PIxabay)

If all goes well in testing, WhatsApp may roll out a feature that you have been hankering for a long time! WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let you effortlessly switch between two accounts, eliminating the requirement to set up several app instances on your phone. The recent beta update, version 2.23.17.8, introduces a WhatsApp multi-account function, enabling users to easily add and toggle between multiple WhatsApp accounts within a single app.

WhatsApp has already started introducing this new feature to certain beta testers, enabling them to include extra accounts within the app. You can add a new account by tapping the arrow icon adjacent to the QR code button. Similarly, you can switch to an alternate account within the same menu. Once you've added a new account, it remains on your device until you choose to log out. According to WABetaInfo, this feature holds immense significance.

What is the WhatsApp Multi-account feature?

This fresh addition ofWhatsApp will assist individuals in centralizing their personal chats, work-related discussions, and various other conversations within a single application. It effectively segregates your conversations and associated notifications, granting you the convenience of switching between accounts devoid of the necessity for distinct devices or concurrent applications, as per the WABetaInfo. It will also streamline the process for users to manage multiple accounts on a singular device. Rather than configuring separate WhatsApp accounts on individual devices, you can leverage a solitary app on your primary device to effortlessly access and alternate between your various accounts.

The multi-account functionality is accessible to a subset of beta testers who update to the latest version of WhatsApp beta on Android. It will gradually become available to a wider audience in the upcoming weeks. Those interested in testing it can participate in the Google Play Beta Program and acquire the most recent WhatsApp beta update for Android. At present, there is no indication of when this feature may come to iOS.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 08:46 IST
