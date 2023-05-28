WhatsApp video calls to get this Google Meet-like feature soon!

WhatsApp is no more just an instant messaging app that it started out as! Over a period of time, with the addition of several major updates and features, WhatsApp has emerged as a multi-purpose communication app. Whether it is about video calling, introducing Meta avatars, sharing stickers, ensuring privacy and security, status sharing, and much more, the app has taken big steps to raise its profile. WhatsApp is now taking another step by rolling out a screen-sharing feature during video calls just like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and other video-sharing platforms. As per the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new screen-sharing feature has been observed in the beta version 2.23.11.19 for Android.

How does it work? When WhatsApp users are on a video call, they will be able to tap a button to show their screen to other members on the call. Know all about this upcoming WhatsApp screen-sharing feature.

WhatsApp screen-sharing

The screen-sharing feature is represented by an icon featuring an arrow on a rectangular screen. According to WABetaInfo, a familiar Android recording popup will appear once you tap on the icon to seek your consent. Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo indicate that a message will thereafter appear, notifying you that screen sharing has begun.

Once you opt to share your screen, everything visible on your display will be recorded and transmitted to the intended recipient. It is important to note that this feature might not be accessible on older Android versions. Also, recipients using outdated versions of WhatsApp may not be able to view the contents of your screen. Also, screen sharing may not function in the case of extensive group calls, the report added.

However, you can maintain complete control over this feature. Even though your screen content is continuously transmitted during the video call, you have the ability to end the screen-sharing at any given moment.

When will WhatsApp users get screen-sharing

A select group of beta testers now have access to this feature. However, you may have to wait for a few weeks, WABetaInfo report added.