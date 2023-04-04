Home Tech News Wordle 654 answer for April 4: Take a breather! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 654 answer for April 4: Take a breather! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 654 answer for April 4: If you’re stuck and want to solve the puzzle to keep your streak going, then it can be done without taking any risks. Just use these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2023, 06:57 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 654 answer for April 4: Don’t stay stuck on the same attempt forever. Solve it in seconds using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (AFP)

Wordle 654 answer for April 4: Wordle players often create their own special rules to the game to make it more thrilling and fun. For example, some players add hard mode rules (to compulsorily use the letters in every attempt once found) even in normal mode, some use previous day's word as the starting word for the next day and some even waste 2-3 attempts to make it more difficult for them. While they can be really fun, we'd like to recommend not to take any such risks today. The word today is tricky and it can easily take up multiple attempts just to piece together the clues and then more to make a word out of it. Risks can be rewarding when they are calculated but today, you'd be more benefited by using these Wordle hints and clues. And as always, if you're stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 654 hints for April 4

Today's word lacks any repeated letter but it does not mean that it is free of all trickery. The puzzle contains a healthy dose of uncommon letters, which denote that the letters used in the word are not the common letters used in most five-letter words. We would like to recommend using a word with uncommon letters in it to make it easy to find the letters.

Wordle 654 clues for April 4

1. Today's word begins with the letter R.

2. The word contains three vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter O.

4. Another vowel in the word is I.

5. The remaining vowel is A.

The last clue has almost revealed the answer. Just think about it for a moment. And when you feel you're ready, go and give your best attempt at the game. And if you're still stuck, then just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 654 answer for April 4

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is RATIO. It is “the relation between two numbers which shows how much bigger one quantity is than another”. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 06:55 IST
