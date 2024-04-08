 X challenges Brazil's 'forced' order to block certain accounts | Tech News
Home Tech News X challenges Brazil's 'forced' order to block certain accounts

X challenges Brazil's 'forced' order to block certain accounts

X Corp, formerly Twitter, faces court-ordered account blocks in Brazil without details on affected accounts. Owner Elon Musk vows legal challenge against revenue loss and office shutdown threats.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Apr 08 2024, 17:54 IST
Icon
Elon Musk X
X Corp under court pressure to block accounts in Brazil, faces revenue loss threat and office shutdown. (AFP)
Elon Musk X
X Corp under court pressure to block accounts in Brazil, faces revenue loss threat and office shutdown. (AFP)

X Corp, formerly Twitter, has been "forced by court decisions" to block certain popular accounts in Brazil and is prohibited from giving details of the order, the company said on Saturday.

X owner Elon Musk said in a post on the platform, that this order could lead to a total loss of revenue and shut down of the offices in Brazil, promising that he would legally challenge it where possible.

The social medial company said it is unaware why the blocking orders have been issued and is barred from giving details of the impacted accounts, adding that it is threatened with daily fines if it fails to comply.

"This judge has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to X in Brazil," Musk said when referring to a user's post on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes' "free speech crackdown."

Last year, Moraes also ordered an investigation into executives at social messaging platform Telegram and Alphabet's Google, who were in charge of a campaign criticizing a proposed internet regulation bill.

The bill put the onus on internet companies, search engines and social messaging services to find and report illegal material, instead of leaving it to the courts, and charge hefty fines for failures to do so.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 17:54 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
Blinkit
Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts
AI
“Your son will be arrested, pay or else…”, Mumbai professor loses 1 lakh to AI scam
realme
Realme to launch India-exclusive P series smartphones soon: Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5 to get up to 13000 price cut during Summer Promo Offer- Details
GTA mysteries
GTA top mysteries solved: Unveiling bigfoot, ghosts, and haunted cars in recent revelations
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 8: Get diamonds, pets, cool skins, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon

    Trending News

    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13
    Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts
    Blinkit
    “Your son will be arrested, pay or else…”, Mumbai professor loses 1 lakh to AI scam
    AI
    Realme to launch India-exclusive P series smartphones soon: Details
    realme

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets