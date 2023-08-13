Home Tech News Yoshua Bengio warns about AI, says focus on safety, not speed

Yoshua Bengio warns about AI, says focus on safety, not speed

Yoshua Bengio, a leading AI pioneer, has expressed concerns about AI's rapid growth, advocates for safety over speed, ethics training, and responsible development to counter misuse.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 13 2023, 14:51 IST
AI comes to Microsoft Teams Premium; check advanced features
image caption
1/5 The advance feature of team premium is  Intelligent recap, with this you can save time spent reviewing meeting recordings. (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 The next one in the advanced feature list is Personalized timeline markers. With this feature you can decide the and fix the revisit time of the meeting . (microsoft)
image caption
3/5 Live Translation is another one in the list of features which comes with AI-powered real-time translations in 40 spoken languages, everyone can participate regardless of their native language. (Microsoft)
image caption
4/5 Next one is Customized meeting templates. With meeting templates, IT admins can create different templates for different types of meetings, such as client calls, brainstorming sessions, or help desk calls. It can also reduce the need to adjust settings for every meeting.  (Microsoft)
Last but not the least one in the features list is More Protected. Watermarking, a new meeting option, can help to deter leaks when sharing sensitive or confidential meeting content. 
5/5 Last but not the least one in the features list is More Protected. Watermarking, a new meeting option, can help to deter leaks when sharing sensitive or confidential meeting content.  (Microsoft)
artificial intelligence
View all Images
Yoshua Bengio expresses concerns over current state of AI development. (Pixabay)

Renowned computer scientist Yoshua Bengio, a pivotal figure in the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), has shared his reservations regarding the breakneck pace and inflated expectations surrounding AI. In an illuminating conversation, Bengio admitted that, had he foreseen the rapid evolution of AI, he would have placed a greater emphasis on safety over sheer functionality.

Navigating Uncertainty: Bengio's Call for Collective Progress

Bengio stressed the urgency of pushing forward, engaging in thoughtful discourse, and fostering a collaborative spirit. Recently, he joined forces with other influential figures in the industry to co-sign an open letter that sounds the alarm about potential risks tied to AI's rapid growth and proliferation without any apparent safeguards.

Reflecting on this in an interview with Al Jazeera, Bengio said. "One might say I feel adrift, but the imperative remains to persevere, to exchange ideas, and to rally others to join the intellectual endeavor." The remarks from the esteemed Canadian computer scientist come in the wake of his involvement in a thought-provoking open letter penned by industry leaders, underscoring the perceived "threat of extinction" to humanity posed by AI.

AI's Trajectory Under the Influence of "Negative Actors"

Bengio's present and pressing concern revolves around the misuse of AI by what he terms as "negative actors." These actors could range from military entities to terrorists, or even individuals driven by extreme anger or psychosis. He underscored the peril of AI systems being susceptible to manipulation for harmful purposes, whether orchestrated by military factions, terrorist groups, or individuals with nefarious intent. To counteract this, Bengio proposed a model of government regulation for AI development, akin to the oversight frameworks governing sectors like aviation, auto, and pharmaceuticals.

Upholding Ethical Fortitude

As a countermeasure, Bengio introduced the notion of instituting ethical training and certification for professionals engaged in AI system development. He championed the cause of making ethical training a standard norm within the repertoire of computer scientists. While Bengio and his contemporaries, such as Geoffrey Hinton, convey deep-seated concerns about the existential threats woven into AI, Yann LeCun, another luminary in the AI landscape, has adopted a divergent stance—opting not to endorse the recent risk statement. This disparity in viewpoints signals an ongoing discourse within the realm, centered around the evaluation and management of potential perils.

In the face of these intricacies, Bengio maintains a hopeful perspective, asserting that collective endeavors can surmount the challenges at hand. Drawing an analogy to the fight against climate change, he posits that, even though one cannot undo past actions, the opportunity to effect positive change is never beyond reach.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 14:51 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards
COD
Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win
Check the best 5 Valorant guns for most damage.
Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all
Call of Duty
Tired of playing Warzone? Play these best Call of Duty games instead
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets