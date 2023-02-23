YouTube Music gets a new ‘Create a Radio’ feature; Know what it is and how to use it

YouTube Music has been aggressively deploying new features to make its app more user friendly and feature rich. Recently, it was reported that the Google Meet was receiving an extension to allow users to co-listen to YouTube Music and now, the app has received another brand new feature. YouTube Music has announced a ‘create a radio' feature for its app, which will let users create personalized radio channels based on a song, artist or more. The feature is live on the app after its latest update. Know what it is and how to use it.

YouTube Music create a radio feature is here

Most music streaming apps today come with the ‘radio' feature. Unlike a playlist where a user curates a set of songs based on their preference, a radio channel is where the algorithm takes over and suggests a user more songs based on the artist, album or the song which was played the last. This allows the user to find similar songs and discover new artists and albums. These radio channels can also be saved as playlists.

Earlier, YouTube Music also had an algorithm-controlled radio feature where newer songs would be suggested in the ‘Up Next' section and the user could jump to the radio by selecting it. But now, through the ‘create a radio' feature, users will be able to create a personalized radio channel from scratch.

Users now have maximum control as they can pick artists, type of song selection and the blend of new to familiar songs to customize their preferred radio channel. The channel also lets users pick between different categories to find songs that fit their mood.

If you too want to create your own radio on YouTube Music and listen to new music that fits your taste, then check the steps below. Make sure you have the updated version of the app before you proceed.