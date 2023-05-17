Pizza Hut turns to AI to gauge customers mood, suggest pizzas

Pizza Hut has rolled out its AI-powered mood detector and the company says it has become the first-ever QSR brand to use this tech to understand the mood of its consumers. It added, "For the first time, customers will get personalized pizza recommendations as per their mood."

This is part of Pizza Hut's “Your Mood, Your Pizza” campaign. AI comes in the shape of an AI-powered mood detector device that studies facial cues and expressions and gives customers recommendations for pizzas that best match their moods. Pizza Hut is looking to help consumers to choose what they crave.

This device has been installed in select restaurants across Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai.

How it works

The mood detector uses innovative technology that offers a unique and personalized ordering experience. All you need to do is stand in front of the device, look into the screen and the detector will gauge your mood and flash its pizza recommendation before.

The device uses a statistical model that detects facial expressions by analyzing landmarks on the face such as eye movements, smiles, frowns, etc. captured by the camera. The model compares these patterns against a database of hundreds of thousands of publicly available images.

For those who may see the possibility of a privacy risk or even a breach, Pizza Hut says privacy is totally protected because the AI only stores face patterns as numbers and does not save any images in any format.

Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India said, “At Pizza Hut, we believe that dining is more than just eating - it's about the entire experience. With our new AI-powered mood detector, we're taking that experience to the next level by offering personalized pizza recommendations based on our customers' moods.”

Notably, the AI-enabled device gives pizza recommendations in both veg and non-veg variants from Pizza Hut's new range of 10 flavours like Mazedar Makhni Paneer, Dhabe Da Keema, Cheezy Mushroom Magic, Mexican Fiesta, Awesome American Cheesy, and Nawabi Murg Makhni, among others.