 Tecno Camon 17 Pro Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

Tecno Camon 17 Pro is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 21,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon 17 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon 17 Pro now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹21,990
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
48 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
See full specifications
Tecno Camon 17 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 48 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Flash, 33W
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • 48 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • F1.79
  • Yes
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 210 grams
  • Hollywood Gleam
  • 76.9 mm
  • 8.9 mm
  • 168.8 mm
Display
  • 395 ppi
  • 90.5 %
  • 90 Hz
  • 1080 x 2460 pixels
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20.5:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 84.72 %
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 500 nits
General
  • Android v11
  • Tecno
  • Camon 17 Pro
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • July 26, 2021 (Official)
  • HiOS
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Mali-G76 MP4
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G95
  • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 64+8+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Tecno Camon 17 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Tecno Camon 17 Pro in India?

Tecno Camon 17 Pro price in India at 16,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (48 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G95; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Camon 17 Pro?

How many colors are available in Tecno Camon 17 Pro?

What is the Tecno Camon 17 Pro Battery Capacity?

Is Tecno Camon 17 Pro Waterproof?

View More

    Tecno Camon 17 Pro