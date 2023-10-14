Tecno Pova 5 Pro 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 15,999. At Amazon, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 15,999. This is the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy. ...Read More Read Less