Tecno Pova 5 Pro 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 15,999. At Amazon, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 15,999. This is the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 15,999. At Amazon, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 15,999. This is the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.