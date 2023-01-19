 Tecno Spark Go 2020 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark Go 2020

    Tecno Spark Go 2020 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark Go 2020 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark Go 2020 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Tecno Spark Go 2020 Price in India

    Tecno Spark Go 2020 price in India starts at Rs.6,499. The lowest price of Tecno Spark Go 2020 is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark Go 2020 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 864 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 864 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Yes
    Design
    • Aqua Blue, Ice jadeite
    • 9.1 mm
    • 165.6 mm
    • 193 grams
    • 76.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • TFT
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 81.23 %
    • 20:9
    • 480 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 269 ppi
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • September 7, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Tecno
    • Spark Go 2020
    • Android Go
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 0.393 W/kg, Body: 0.713 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio A20
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    Tecno Spark Go 2020 FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Spark Go 2020 in India?

    Tecno Spark Go 2020 price in India at 7,689 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A20; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark Go 2020?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Spark Go 2020?

    How long does the Tecno Spark Go 2020 last?

    What is the Tecno Spark Go 2020 Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Spark Go 2020 Waterproof?

    Tecno Spark Go 2020