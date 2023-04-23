 Tecno Spark Go 2023 64gb Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Tecno Mobile Tecno Spark Go 2023 64GB

Tecno Spark Go 2023 64GB

Tecno Spark Go 2023 64GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 8,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark Go 2023 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark Go 2023 64GB now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
5
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38925/heroimage/155959-v1-tecno-spark-go-2023-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38925/images/Design/155959-v1-tecno-spark-go-2023-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38925/images/Design/155959-v1-tecno-spark-go-2023-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
Key Specs
₹8,990
64 GB
6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹8,990
64 GB
6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
13 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Tecno Spark Go 2023 64GB Price in India

Tecno Spark Go 2023 64GB price in India starts at Rs.8,990. The lowest price of Tecno Spark Go 2023 64GB is Rs.7,999 on amazon.in.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 64GB price in India starts at Rs.8,990. The lowest price of Tecno Spark Go 2023 64GB is Rs.7,999 on amazon.in.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • 13 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F1.85
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Endless Black, Uyuni Blue, Nebula Purple
  • 8.9 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
  • 163.8 mm
  • 75.5 mm
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 269 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20:9
  • 480 nits
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • 84.01 %
  • 90 %
  • 720 x 1612 pixels
  • IPS LCD
General
  • HiOS
  • Yes
  • Spark Go 2023 64GB
  • April 17, 2023 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Tecno
  • Android v12
  • No
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek Helio A22
  • 3 GB
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Tecno Spark Go 2023 64gb