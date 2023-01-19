 Videocon Graphite V45dd Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Videocon Graphite V45DD

    Videocon Graphite V45DD is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Videocon Graphite V45DD from HT Tech. Buy Videocon Graphite V45DD now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28062/heroimage/videocon-graphite-v45dd-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,999
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1600 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Videocon Graphite V45dd Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 1600 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 96 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 96 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 1600 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black
    • 70.8 mm
    • 136 mm
    • 11 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 57.84 %
    • TFT
    • 218 ppi
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Videocon
    • No
    • Graphite V45DD
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 25, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v2.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • 32 bit
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Videocon Graphite V45dd FAQs

    What is the price of the Videocon Graphite V45Dd in India?

    Videocon Graphite V45Dd price in India at 3,410 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Videocon Graphite V45Dd?

    How many colors are available in Videocon Graphite V45Dd?

    How long does the Videocon Graphite V45Dd last?

    What is the Videocon Graphite V45Dd Battery Capacity?

    Is Videocon Graphite V45Dd Waterproof?

    Videocon Graphite V45dd