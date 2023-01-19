Videocon Graphite V45dd Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Videocon Graphite V45Dd in India?
Videocon Graphite V45Dd price in India at 3,410 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1600 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.