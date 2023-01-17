 Infocus M260 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    InFocus M260

    InFocus M260 is a Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
    Infocus M260 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • Exposure compensation
    • Single
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • F2.4
    Design
    • 10.4 mm
    • 67.8 mm
    • 132.8 mm
    • Green, Orange, White
    • 155 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 61.86 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 218 ppi
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • InFocus
    • Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • M260
    • InLife UI
    • November 5, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • No
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
