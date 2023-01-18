Videocon Graphite1 V45ed Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Videocon Graphite1 V45Ed in India?
Videocon Graphite1 V45Ed price in India at 3,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (3.2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.
