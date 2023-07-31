Home Videos How Jio Tag is Better Than Air Tag

How Jio Tag is Better Than Air Tag

Jio Tag offers a comprehensive range of features that make it the ultimate choice for keeping track of your belongings. With its cutting-edge technology and seamless integration with the Jio ecosystem, you'll experience enhanced accuracy and reliability in locating your items. Unlike AirTag, Jio Tag boasts an extended battery life, ensuring your tracking needs are met for an extended period without frequent replacements. Join us as we explore these key differences and showcase how Jio Tag outshines AirTag in terms of performance, battery life, and functionality.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 17:31 IST
First Published Date: 31 Jul, 17:31 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
Safari
Safari Browser Tips & Tricks For iPhone
iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets