iOS 17 update coming SOON - Is your iPhone on the list?
Apple iPhones are among the most popular smartphones in the world, with nearly 50% of the US population using them. To keep these devices up to date, Apple releases new iOS versions annually, with the upcoming iOS 17 expected to be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2023. In this video, we'll be discussing which iPhones will get the iOS 17 update and what new features it is expected to bring.
First Published Date: 27 Mar, 16:51 IST
