Meta Verified Launches in India at Rs. 699, Here's What You Get
Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has launched Meta Verified in India, offering a subscription bundle that includes a verified badge, account protection, and support. Users can subscribe to Meta Verified for a monthly fee of Rs. 699 on Instagram or Facebook for both iOS and Android platforms. The service confirms the authenticity of user accounts by verifying them through government ID verification. Subscribers also benefit from proactive account monitoring, which helps protect against impersonation and provides support for individuals with growing online audiences.
First Published Date: 16 Jun, 21:02 IST
