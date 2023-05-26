RailTel & NuRe Bharat Unveil All-in-One Railway App
In a groundbreaking collaboration, RailTel and NuRe Bharat Network, spearheaded by the esteemed consortium 3i Infotech, proudly unveiled the innovative and game-changing PIPOnet mobile application. With an unwavering focus on enhancing the overall railway passenger experience, the paramount goal of this cutting-edge application is to offer an extensive array of meticulously curated services. It also involves encompassing seamless e-ticketing solutions along with convenient travel arrangements and hassle-free hotel reservations. Also available are a diverse selection of captivating entertainment applications, ensuring an unparalleled journey for every traveler.
