Vivo Y18 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y18 Price in India The starting price for the Vivo Y18 in India is Rs. 21,490. This is the Vivo Y18 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y18 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Helio P60

Display 6.45 inches (16.38 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 24 MP

Rear Camera 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen

Pixel Density 261 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.45 inches (16.38 cm) General Operating System Android v13

Brand vivo

Launch Date December 15, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3 Performance RAM 6 GB

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

Fabrication 12 nm

Chipset MediaTek Helio P60

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

